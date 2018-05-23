California's Feinstein drops support for death penalty

A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea

Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star State

Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glass

School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety Tuesday

A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."

Trump issues a rallying call to opponents of abortion, encouraging them to the polls to elect conservative lawmakers

U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policies

President Donald Trump and South Korea's Moon Jae-in are working to keep a planned summit between the U.S. and North Korea's Kim Jong Un on track

Tens of thousands of casino employees could walk off the job for the first time in more than three decades after union members voted to authorize a strike at any time starting June 1.

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken). Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. A potential strike would affect 34 casino-hotels. A majority yes vote would not immediately aff...

Georgia attorney and romance novelist Stacey Abrams has a tough road ahead as she campaigns to become America's first black female governor.

(AP Photo/John Bazemore). Democratic candidate for Georgia Governor Stacey Abrams waves to supporters after speaking at an election-night watch party Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Atlanta.

Officials in Mississippi believe the remains of as many as 7,000 former patients at an asylum could be lying in an empty, grassy field on a university campus.

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis). In this May 9, 2018 photo taken in Starkville, Miss., Mississippi State University anthropologist Molly Zuckerman holds a portion of a mandible extracted from one of the graves unearthed at what was the graveyard of the Mis...

A Nevada jury is due to hear closing arguments in a British tourist's lawsuit blaming Las Vegas Strip headliner David Copperfield for injuries the tourist suffered while taking part in a 2013 vanishing.

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this April 24, 2018, file photo, illusionist David Copperfield appears in court in Las Vegas. The jury is due to hear closing arguments Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in a lawsuit brought by Gavin Cox, blaming Las Vega...

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). In this April 13, 2018, photo Josephine Rizo sits in her home with her stack of bills from her ongoing battle with cancer in Phoenix. As treatment costs soar and insurance coverage shrinks, hospitals and patient advocates a...

The US Food and Drug Administration health is warning parents about the risks of teething remedies.

The 171-year-old candy maker known for its chalky Necco Wafers and those little inscribed hearts that are everywhere on Valentine's Day is up for grabs in bankruptcy court.

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2009 file photo, colored "Sweethearts" candy is held in bulk prior to packaging at the New England Confectionery Company in Revere, Mass. Four bidders are vying to buy the bankrupt manufacturer of...

Maker of candy hearts and Necco Wafers is up for grabs

Recordings of emergency calls about a fatal cougar attack in Washington state over the weekend detail how a dispatcher calmly struggled to figure out where it occurred and how worried the surviving victim was about his friend.

The ACLU has filed a constitutional challenge to Ohio's congressional map, using Republican Gov. John Kasich's statements opposing gerrymandering as ammunition.

U.S. prosecutors have charged more than 80 members of the violent Mexican Mafia gang with taking part in a conspiracy to run drugs and carry out violent assaults ordered from inside Los Angeles County jails.

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File). FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2017 file photo, California state Senate President pro Tempore Kevin de Leon, D-Los Angeles, speaks in Los Angeles. California U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein says she no longer supports the death ...

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana,File). FILE - In this May 16, 2018 file photo Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif asks questions during a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Feinstein says she no longer supports the death pen...

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein says she no longer backs the death penalty, a reversal of decades-long support that comes during a primary campaign where her stiffest challenge is from a fellow Democrat who is trying to outflank her with the party's base.

"It became crystal clear to me that the risk of unequal application is high and its effect on deterrence is low," she said in a Wednesday statement, adding that the change came "several years ago."

But she hasn't publicly discussed it until now, just weeks before the June 5 primary in her bid for a fifth full term in Washington. Feinstein's toughest challenger is Democratic state Sen. Kevin de Leon, who argues she is out of touch with California values.

The two candidates with the highest number of votes in the primary advance to November regardless of party, and there are no prominent Republicans in the contest.

De Leon blocked Feinstein from receiving the California Democratic Party's endorsement at its annual convention in February, a window into her troubles with some of the activist base. De Leon seized on her death penalty shift as further evidence that Feinstein is worried about her base of support.

"This latest flip on the death penalty is yet another appeal to California voters who have outgrown her centrist bent," de Leon spokesman Jonathan Underland said.

Still, Feinstein remains popular and has a significant edge on de Leon in name recognition and money, two critical elements for a successful statewide campaign. She's run successful campaigns in the past by picking up Democrats as well as California's independent voters, who now make up almost as large a share of the electorate as Republicans.

Her prior support for the death penalty is a prime example of her willingness to shun the party's base in favor of capturing wider support.

Running for governor in 1990, she aggressively touted her support for capital punishment at the ire of Democratic activists, who booed her at the party's annual convention.

She ran a television ad declaring that she was "the only Democrat for governor for the death penalty."

She won the party's nomination but lost the general election. She maintained the position in her successful 1992 campaign for U.S. Senate and in subsequent campaigns.

California has since become a more heavily Democratic state.

Feinstein gave a nod to the state's changes earlier this year when appearing to shift her stance slightly on marijuana. She vehemently opposed a state proposition to legalize recreational marijuana in 2016, but said in early May that she would consider legislation granting protection to states that have legalized the drug.

Her office did not offer a clear answer on whether she broadly supports legalized recreational marijuana.

De Leon similarly pointed to that change as evidence that Feinstein is out of touch with today's voters.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.