Israel's prime minister is praising U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's tough speech on Iran

A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea

Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star State

Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glass

What is lava haze? A look at Hawaii's latest volcanic hazard

School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety Tuesday

A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."

Trump issues a rallying call to opponents of abortion, encouraging them to the polls to elect conservative lawmakers

U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policies

President Donald Trump and South Korea's Moon Jae-in are working to keep a planned summit between the U.S. and North Korea's Kim Jong Un on track

Trump, Moon try to keep NKorea summit on track amid doubts

Michigan lawmakers are at odds over a decision to scale back the proposed expansion of the state's mandatory reporter law after the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

Massachusetts and Rhode Island have announced offshore wind projects aimed at delivering a combined 1,200 megawatts of energy.

New wind projects would deliver enough power for 600K homes

Georgia attorney and romance novelist Stacey Abrams has a tough road ahead as she campaigns to become America's first black female governor.

(AP Photo/John Bazemore). Democratic candidate for Georgia Governor Stacey Abrams waves to supporters after speaking at an election-night watch party Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Atlanta.

Officials in Mississippi believe the remains of as many as 7,000 former patients at an asylum could be lying in an empty, grassy field on a university campus.

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis). In this May 9, 2018 photo taken in Starkville, Miss., Mississippi State University anthropologist Molly Zuckerman holds a portion of a mandible extracted from one of the graves unearthed at what was the graveyard of the Mis...

Estimated 7,000 bodies may be buried at former asylum

The US Food and Drug Administration health is warning parents about the risks of teething remedies.

Maine authorities say they are shutting down the state's highly lucrative baby eel fishery early this year due to concerns about illegal sales.

A teacher has scored an upset in a Kentucky legislative race. Could this be a sign of things to come in November?.

(AP Photo/Wade Payne). In this photo taken Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Mt. Vernon, Ky., Travis Brenda, a teacher at Rockcastle County High School, speaks during an interview. Brenda, a Republican running for the state House of Representatives, is challen...

From the design of school buildings to video games, here's what the gun lobby says leads to school shootings.

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File). FILE - In this May 4, 2018, file photo, attendees walk by a display of AR-15's and AR-10's at the National Rifle Association convention in Dallas. Gun-control advocates push for tougher laws, including universal background...

In a large study of company wellness programs, free electronic cigarettes did not help smokers quit more than usual methods such as nicotine patches did.

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File). FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2014 file photo, a customer exhales vapor from an e-cigarette at a store in New York. In a large study of company wellness programs released on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, e-cigarettes worked no ...

Many cancer patients juggle care along with financial pain.

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). In this April 13, 2018, photo Josephine Rizo sits in her home with her stack of bills from her ongoing battle with cancer in Phoenix. As treatment costs soar and insurance coverage shrinks, hospitals and patient advocates a...

Many cancer patients juggle care along with financial pain

By STEVE LeBLANC

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) - Massachusetts and Rhode Island have announced offshore wind projects aimed at delivering a combined 1,200 megawatts of energy - or enough to power 600,000 homes.

The Vineyard Wind project will be Massachusetts' first offshore wind farm and is expected to generate 800 megawatts of energy. That's about 5.5 to 6 percent of the state's total annual electric load.

Massachusetts officials said that represents the largest single procurement of offshore wind by any state in the nation. Vineyard Wind was selected by Massachusetts over two other offshore wind proposals: Bay State Wind and Deepwater Wind.

Also Wednesday, Democratic Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo said that the state had selected the same Providence, Rhode Island-based Deepwater Wind project that had been proposed for Massachusetts - a 400-megawatt offshore wind farm Revolution Wind.

Both projects, which the states described as a collaborative effort, will be located south of Martha's Vineyard.

Massachusetts' Republican Gov. Charlie Baker said the announcement brings the state "one step closer to achieving our administration's goals of creating a clean, reliable and cost-effective energy future for Massachusetts residents, and significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions to combat climate change."

The announcement is the result of a 2016 bill Baker signed authorizing the largest procurement of renewable energy generation in Massachusetts' history, including approximately 1,600 megawatts of offshore wind energy. The remaining 800 megawatts will be awarded at a separate time.

Vineyard Wind said it hopes to begin delivering renewable energy to Massachusetts residents and businesses in 2021. The final acceptance of the bid and award of the contract is conditional on successful contract negotiations.

Lars Thaaning Pedersen, CEO of Vineyard Wind and the decision "reflects the strong commitment to clean energy" by Baker and Massachusetts lawmakers.

According to Vineyard Wind, the project consists of an array of wind turbines, spaced at least eight-tenths of a mile apart, that are each capable of generating over 8 MW of power. Vineyard Wind is a joint venture of Avangrid Renewables and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners.

The team that reviewed the proposals in Massachusetts was made up of representatives from the state Department of Energy Resources and three utilities: Eversource, National Grid, and Unitil.

Deepwater Wind CEO Jeff Grybowski called the joint Massachusetts and Rhode Island announcements "the first really large-scale procurement ever for offshore wind in the United States."

"It means that offshore wind is no longer a growing industry, it really is an industry that's maturing," he said.

Local construction on the Revolution Wind project could start in Rhode Island in 2020 with commercial operations by 2023 with up to 50 turbines. Deepwater Wind already owns the nation's first offshore wind farm, a five-turbine farm off Block Island, Rhode Island.

The projects are part of a wider push for proposed offshore wind power along the East Coast, with other states - including New Jersey, Connecticut, Virginia and New York - pressing ahead with the goal of transforming the electric grid and providing energy to power millions of homes.

West Coast states are also looking to turn their offshore winds into energy.

U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has said he hopes to help streamline the push for offshore wind power.

Emily Norton of the Massachusetts Sierra Club applauded the projects saying the state should try to procure the remaining 800 megawatts of offshore wind to help the state move toward a 100-percent renewable future.

The Massachusetts Clean Energy Center, a state economic development agency, said the creation of 1,600 megawatts of offshore wind power should create over 3,000 "job years" over the next 10 years.

A job year is defined as one person working full-time for one year.

___

This story has been corrected to show the number of homes that would be powered by 1,200 megawatts of energy is 600,000 not 400,000

___

Associated Press writer Jennifer McDermott contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.