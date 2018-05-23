Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Choking, Raping, Threatening Mother Of His Child

Tulsa police have arrested a suspected rapist.

Officers say the suspect, 24-year-old Trenton Dean, went to a home near 61st and Riverside on Tuesday to see the mother of his child and his seven-day-old baby.

According to police, the mother has a valid protective order against Dean for domestic violence.

At the home, Dean allegedly choked her, leaving fingernail and finger marks around her neck, police say.

They also say Dean raped the woman, leaving her with several visible injuries.

Police say that, in addition to the rape and strangulation, Dean put a knife to the victim’s mouth while threatening her and also pointed a gun at her, threatening to kill her and her family.

After leaving the home, investigators say Dean went to his place of employment.

Officers found him there and placed him under arrest.

They say that Dean at first denied having any contact with the victim, but later changed his story when interviewed by detectives.

During the interview, officers say that Dean admitted to holding a knife to the victim’s mouth and grabbing her neck.

They say he also admitted to having sexual intercourse with the victim, but claimed he never pointed a gun at her, saying he only implied that he had a handgun.