APNewsBreak: Prosecutor interviewing Schneiderman accusers - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

APNewsBreak: Prosecutor interviewing Schneiderman accusers

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • E-cigarettes disappoint in a workplace quit-smoking study

    E-cigarettes disappoint in a workplace quit-smoking study

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 6:05 PM EDT2018-05-23 22:05:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File). FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2014 file photo, a customer exhales vapor from an e-cigarette at a store in New York. In a large study of company wellness programs released on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, e-cigarettes worked no ...(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File). FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2014 file photo, a customer exhales vapor from an e-cigarette at a store in New York. In a large study of company wellness programs released on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, e-cigarettes worked no ...
    In a large study of company wellness programs, free electronic cigarettes did not help smokers quit more than usual methods such as nicotine patches did.More >>
    In a large study of company wellness programs, free electronic cigarettes did not help smokers quit more than usual methods such as nicotine patches did.More >>

  • New US weather satellite can't keep cool, could hurt photos

    New US weather satellite can't keep cool, could hurt photos

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 6:03 PM EDT2018-05-23 22:03:48 GMT
    The nation's newest weather satellite, launched less than three months ago, has a serious cooling problem.More >>
    The nation's newest weather satellite, launched less than three months ago, has a serious cooling problem.More >>

  • BE MINE: Maker of candy hearts, Necco Wafers sold at auction

    BE MINE: Maker of candy hearts, Necco Wafers sold at auction

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 6:05 PM EDT2018-05-23 22:05:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2009 file photo, colored "Sweethearts" candy is held in bulk prior to packaging at the New England Confectionery Company in Revere, Mass. Four bidders are vying to buy the bankrupt manufacturer of...(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2009 file photo, colored "Sweethearts" candy is held in bulk prior to packaging at the New England Confectionery Company in Revere, Mass. Four bidders are vying to buy the bankrupt manufacturer of...
    The 171-year-old candy maker known for its chalky Necco Wafers and those little inscribed hearts that are everywhere on Valentine's Day is up for grabs in bankruptcy court.More >>
    The 171-year-old candy maker known for its chalky Necco Wafers and those little inscribed hearts that are everywhere on Valentine's Day is up for grabs in bankruptcy court.More >>
    •   

By MICHAEL R. SISAK
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - The special prosecutor investigating former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has started conducting interviews with the women whose allegations of violent slapping, choking and other abuse led to his resignation this month, The Associated Press has learned.

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas met Wednesday with Michelle Manning Barish, one of the four women whose allegations of abuse were the subject of a New Yorker expose on Schneiderman, according to two people familiar with the investigation.

Both people spoke about the interview on the condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss the investigation publicly.

Singas' office declined comment, saying it would not do so until the investigation is finished. A lawyer for Manning Barish was traveling and could not be immediately reached.

Manning Barish, a Democratic activist and writer, was romantically involved with Schneiderman from mid-2013 through the end of 2014.

She told The New Yorker that Schneiderman, a Democrat, became controlling and abusive soon after they started dating. She said he slapped her hard across the face and choked her.

"I felt like I was being beaten by a man," she told the magazine.

Tanya Selvaratnam, who dated Schneiderman in 2016 and 2017, and two women whose names were withheld described similar abuse. Some of the women said Schneiderman was a heavy drinker.

Schneiderman, 63, announced his resignation hours after The New Yorker article appeared online. He implied in a statement that his conduct was either welcomed or was not as the women described.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo appointed Singas as a special prosecutor the next day, taking the case away from Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest stemming from a probe into movie producer Harvey Weinstein.

Cuomo in March ordered Schneiderman's office to investigate how Vance's office handled a 2015 case against Weinstein that resulted in no criminal charges.

Singas, in office since 2015, has assembled a team of top prosecutors from her suburban Long Island office for the Schneiderman investigation and is conducting many of the interviews herself.

The former sex crimes prosecutor, the founder of Nassau's special victims bureau, is working with authorities in neighboring Suffolk County and New York City to investigate incidents alleged to have occurred in the Hamptons and Manhattan.

Schneiderman's lawyer, Isabelle Kirshner, has said she is confident Singas "will conduct a fair, thorough and unbiased investigation" that won't result in any criminal charges.

The allegations tarnished Schneiderman's reputation as a defender of women at the forefront of the #MeToo movement. Schneiderman launched an investigation last year into movie producer Harvey Weinstein's studio, and in February filed a lawsuit aimed at securing better compensation for his sexual misconduct accusers.

After the story was published, Manning Barish wrote on Twitter: "After the most difficult month of my life-I spoke up. For my daughter and for all women. I could not remain silent and encourage other women to be brave for me. I could not."

Early Wednesday morning, she tweeted praise for Cuomo, who is being challenged by "Sex and the City" star Cynthia Nixon in the September primary.

Manning Barish said she was "deeply grateful" for Cuomo's "swift leadership" in the Scheniderman case.

"Leadership is defined in moments like these, where a statement is made before waiting for public opinion to decide it for you," she wrote. "He has my vote."

__

Follow Sisak at twitter.com/mikesisak

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.