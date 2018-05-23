Tulsa Man Stands Up To Would-Be Carjackers

Tulsa police are looking for three teenage boys who tried to carjack a man at a Tulsa library just as kids were getting off a school bus. One of them threatened to kill the 67-year-old victim, but the victim's reaction shocked everyone.

When those three boys saw an older gentleman sitting in the driver's seat, two disabled women inside, and a handicapped sticker in the window, they probably figured, this was going to be easy pickings. They figured wrong.

"He opened the door and stuck a gun in my face and said I'm going to kill you if you don't give me your car. No, you might as well shoot me, because you're not getting my car," said Charles the man behind the wheel. Charles says the car is his only form of transportation and he can't afford another one. He needs it to get his wife around because she's in a wheelchair.

"He said I'm going to shoot you and put the gun at my head and I said, no, if you're gonna shoot me, you better shoot me now, because I'm gonna take care of you." That's when Charles threw his car keys and the teenager turned to get them, so Charles jumped out and gave chase. Charles grabbed a can of deodorant and chucked it at the robber's head.

"He hollered at me when I was chasing, you must be crazy."

The robber fired off a round then hopped some fences and Charles lost him, all three got away. Charles says he didn't think, he just reacted.

"It made me mad. I just blew it. I don't like to be threatened. I don't threaten nobody, and I don't like to be threatened." Said Charles.

Charles has his car battery unhooked for now and plans to leave it unhooked until he can get all the locks and ignition changed.

Charles says he'd feel a lot better if they were caught so anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 918-596-COPS. You can stay anonymous and could get a cash reward.