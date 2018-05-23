Teacher's win in Kentucky points to November potential

A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea

A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea

Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star State

Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star State

Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glass

Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glass

School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety Tuesday

School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety Tuesday

A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."

A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."

Trump issues a rallying call to opponents of abortion, encouraging them to the polls to elect conservative lawmakers

Trump issues a rallying call to opponents of abortion, encouraging them to the polls to elect conservative lawmakers

U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policies

U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policies

President Donald Trump and South Korea's Moon Jae-in are working to keep a planned summit between the U.S. and North Korea's Kim Jong Un on track

President Donald Trump and South Korea's Moon Jae-in are working to keep a planned summit between the U.S. and North Korea's Kim Jong Un on track

From the design of school buildings to video games, here's what the gun lobby says leads to school shootings.

From the design of school buildings to video games, here's what the gun lobby says leads to school shootings.

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File). FILE - In this May 4, 2018, file photo, attendees walk by a display of AR-15's and AR-10's at the National Rifle Association convention in Dallas. Gun-control advocates push for tougher laws, including universal background...

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File). FILE - In this May 4, 2018, file photo, attendees walk by a display of AR-15's and AR-10's at the National Rifle Association convention in Dallas. Gun-control advocates push for tougher laws, including universal background...

Production wells at a geothermal plant under threat by lava flowing from Hawaii's volcano have been plugged to prevent toxic gases from seeping out.

Production wells at a geothermal plant under threat by lava flowing from Hawaii's volcano have been plugged to prevent toxic gases from seeping out.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). A a geothermal plant is seen from the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii, Tuesday, May 22, 2018. Authorities were racing Tuesday to close off production wells at the plant threatened by a lava flow from Kilauea volca...

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). A a geothermal plant is seen from the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii, Tuesday, May 22, 2018. Authorities were racing Tuesday to close off production wells at the plant threatened by a lava flow from Kilauea volca...

The owner of South African hunting company has been indicted in the United States on charges of bribing Zimbabwe officials to let a hunting party shoot elephants inside a national park.

The owner of South African hunting company has been indicted in the United States on charges of bribing Zimbabwe officials to let a hunting party shoot elephants inside a national park.

(AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2015, file photo, an elephant crosses a road at a national park in Hwange, Zimbabwe. Federal prosecutors in Colorado have indicted the owner of a South African hunting company, accusing the ...

(AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2015, file photo, an elephant crosses a road at a national park in Hwange, Zimbabwe. Federal prosecutors in Colorado have indicted the owner of a South African hunting company, accusing the ...

The nation's newest weather satellite, launched less than three months ago, has a serious cooling problem.

The nation's newest weather satellite, launched less than three months ago, has a serious cooling problem.

A semi-truck made in Washington state dumped about 40,000 pounds (more than 18,000 kilograms) of chicken feathers across Interstate 5.

A semi-truck made in Washington state dumped about 40,000 pounds (more than 18,000 kilograms) of chicken feathers across Interstate 5.

A 93-year-old Ohio man made his first hole-in-one in 65 years of golfing and then walked off the course for good a few holes later.

A 93-year-old Ohio man made his first hole-in-one in 65 years of golfing and then walked off the course for good a few holes later.

(Chris Crook/Times Recorder via AP). In this April 2018 photo, Ben Bender capped his long golf career with a hole-in-one at Green Valley Golf Club in Zanesville, Ohio. Bender, who has hip bursitis, used his 5-wood to make a hole-in-one on the third hole.

(Chris Crook/Times Recorder via AP). In this April 2018 photo, Ben Bender capped his long golf career with a hole-in-one at Green Valley Golf Club in Zanesville, Ohio. Bender, who has hip bursitis, used his 5-wood to make a hole-in-one on the third hole.

Social media is finding little to like about the likeness on a plaque honoring retired soccer champion Brandi Chastain.

Social media is finding little to like about the likeness on a plaque honoring retired soccer champion Brandi Chastain.

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this July 10, 1999, file photo, the United States' Brandi Chastain celebrates by taking off her jersey after kicking in the game-winning goal in a penalty shootout against China in the FIFA Women's World Cup ...

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this July 10, 1999, file photo, the United States' Brandi Chastain celebrates by taking off her jersey after kicking in the game-winning goal in a penalty shootout against China in the FIFA Women's World Cup ...

A teacher has scored an upset in a Kentucky legislative race. Could this be a sign of things to come in November?.

A teacher has scored an upset in a Kentucky legislative race. Could this be a sign of things to come in November?.

(AP Photo/Wade Payne). In this photo taken Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Mt. Vernon, Ky., Travis Brenda, a teacher at Rockcastle County High School, speaks during an interview. Brenda, a Republican running for the state House of Representatives, is challen...

(AP Photo/Wade Payne). In this photo taken Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Mt. Vernon, Ky., Travis Brenda, a teacher at Rockcastle County High School, speaks during an interview. Brenda, a Republican running for the state House of Representatives, is challen...

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana,File). FILE - In this May 16, 2018 file photo Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif asks questions during a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Feinstein says she no longer supports the death pen...

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana,File). FILE - In this May 16, 2018 file photo Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif asks questions during a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Feinstein says she no longer supports the death pen...

President Donald Trump will speak on immigration and gang violence in a speech on Long Island in New York.

President Donald Trump will speak on immigration and gang violence in a speech on Long Island in New York.

(AP Photo/Wade Payne). In this photo taken Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Mt. Vernon, Ky., Jonathan Shell, House majority floor leader, speaks during an interview.

(AP Photo/Wade Payne). In this photo taken Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Mt. Vernon, Ky., Travis Brenda, left, a teacher at Rockcastle County High School, talks with a student during class. Brenda, a Republican running for the state House of Representative...

(AP Photo/Wade Payne). In this photo taken Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Mt. Vernon, Ky., Travis Brenda, a teacher at Rockcastle County High School, speaks during an interview. Brenda, a Republican running for the state House of Representatives, is challen...

(AP Photo/Wade Payne). In this photo taken Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Mt. Vernon, Ky., Travis Brenda, a teacher at Rockcastle County High School, speaks during an interview. Brenda, a Republican running for the state House of Representatives, is challen...

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Teachers across the country have left their classrooms this spring to protest at state capitols, closing schools to win pay raises and better funding in mostly Republican-controlled states.

But their most disruptive act yet may well have come Tuesday night in Kentucky, where a high school math teacher who had never run for public office before defeated the state House majority leader in a GOP primary.

The upset could portend a tumultuous November general election in Kentucky and beyond.

In Kentucky alone, at least 34 current or former teachers - two-thirds of them Democrats - will be on the ballot, and dozens more educators are running in Arizona and Oklahoma.

"It should serve as a wake-up call to everyone" in the Kentucky legislature, said Les Fugate, a former GOP political consultant who now runs a public relations firm in Louisville. "You can't rest on your laurels of being the majority party and the party that can raise the money."

In Arizona, teachers are pushing for a ballot initiative that would raise taxes on higher earners to pay for public education. At least five teachers are running for legislative seats as Democrats, and the Arizona Education Association's political arm is backing several Democrats for statewide office.

In Oklahoma, dozens of public school teachers filed for state House and Senate seats, many of them first-time candidates inspired by a two-week teacher walkout over school funding. The state's primaries are June 26.

Although a similar run for office by Oklahoma teachers in 2016 was largely unsuccessful, many of the candidates this time hope an energized Democratic electorate and an anti-Trump movement will help them in November.

In Kentucky, the teacher momentum could threaten the new Republican majority in the state House. It was two years ago that Republicans rallied to defeat 17 Democratic incumbents and win control of the chamber for the first time in nearly 100 years.

The man credited with recruiting those candidates, Jonathan Shell, was elected majority leader by his peers. But he suffered a shocking defeat Tuesday at the hands of Travis Brenda, a 20-year teaching veteran.

Some Republican lawmakers chalked Shell's defeat up to the intricacies of local politics, not necessarily the uprising by teachers.

Of the four House incumbents to lose primaries on Tuesday, Shell was the only one who voted for a law that makes changes to the teachers' retirement plan. Many teachers were against the measure, which will move all new hires into a hybrid plan that does not guarantee them a traditional pension but could end up giving them more benefits over time. Teachers particularly opposed the way lawmakers rushed the bill through in the final days of the legislative session before the public had a chance to read it.

In another district, Richard Heath, a Republican representative from western Kentucky, will face elementary school teacher Charlotte Goddard, a Democrat, in November.

Heath noted that lawmakers approved budgets cuts for most state agencies just so that they could put more than $1 billion into the teachers' retirement system. They voted to raise taxes to increase education funding. And they mostly exempted current teachers and public workers from changes to the pension system.

"Do the teachers really understand what we did for them?" Heath said. "Maybe that message hasn't gotten out yet. Surely between now and November we'll have the opportunity to drive that message home."

Kentucky Education Association President Stephanie Winkler said the problem isn't messaging, but funding. While lawmakers voted to increase school funding, Winkler said it is not enough to keep up with inflation, and it's harming morale.

"I don't care what kind of message you have. You could be telling me you are Jesus. It's not going to change the state of the commonwealth and our financial future," Winkler said. "We've got to get our house in order. ... It's going to be hard work, but educators know what needs to be done."

___

Sean Murphy contributed reporting from Oklahoma City. Melissa Daniels contributed reporting from Phoenix.

___

Sign up for "Politics in Focus," a weekly newsletter showcasing the AP's best political reporting from across the United States leading up to the 2018 midterm elections: http://apne.ws/3Gzcraw

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.