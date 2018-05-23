The Latest: Milwaukee NAACP head: No reason to use stun gun

Israel's prime minister is praising U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's tough speech on Iran

A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea

Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star State

School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glass

What is lava haze? A look at Hawaii's latest volcanic hazard

School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety Tuesday

School shooting unlikely to bring gun restrictions in Texas

A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."

Trump issues a rallying call to opponents of abortion, encouraging them to the polls to elect conservative lawmakers

U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policies

Danica Patrick, approaching her final Indy 500, is immortalized with Lego statue

President Donald Trump and South Korea's Moon Jae-in are working to keep a planned summit between the U.S. and North Korea's Kim Jong Un on track

Trump, Moon try to keep NKorea summit on track amid doubts

From the design of school buildings to video games, here's what the gun lobby says leads to school shootings.

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File). FILE - In this May 4, 2018, file photo, attendees walk by a display of AR-15's and AR-10's at the National Rifle Association convention in Dallas. Gun-control advocates push for tougher laws, including universal background...

Production wells at a geothermal plant under threat by lava flowing from Hawaii's volcano have been plugged to prevent toxic gases from seeping out.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). A a geothermal plant is seen from the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii, Tuesday, May 22, 2018. Authorities were racing Tuesday to close off production wells at the plant threatened by a lava flow from Kilauea volca...

The owner of South African hunting company has been indicted in the United States on charges of bribing Zimbabwe officials to let a hunting party shoot elephants inside a national park.

(AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2015, file photo, an elephant crosses a road at a national park in Hwange, Zimbabwe. Federal prosecutors in Colorado have indicted the owner of a South African hunting company, accusing the ...

The nation's newest weather satellite, launched less than three months ago, has a serious cooling problem.

New US weather satellite can't keep cool, could hurt photos

A semi-truck made in Washington state dumped about 40,000 pounds (more than 18,000 kilograms) of chicken feathers across Interstate 5.

A 93-year-old Ohio man made his first hole-in-one in 65 years of golfing and then walked off the course for good a few holes later.

(Chris Crook/Times Recorder via AP). In this April 2018 photo, Ben Bender capped his long golf career with a hole-in-one at Green Valley Golf Club in Zanesville, Ohio. Bender, who has hip bursitis, used his 5-wood to make a hole-in-one on the third hole.

93-year-old makes first hole-in-one in 65 years of golfing

Social media is finding little to like about the likeness on a plaque honoring retired soccer champion Brandi Chastain.

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this July 10, 1999, file photo, the United States' Brandi Chastain celebrates by taking off her jersey after kicking in the game-winning goal in a penalty shootout against China in the FIFA Women's World Cup ...

A teacher has scored an upset in a Kentucky legislative race. Could this be a sign of things to come in November?.

(AP Photo/Wade Payne). In this photo taken Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Mt. Vernon, Ky., Travis Brenda, a teacher at Rockcastle County High School, speaks during an interview. Brenda, a Republican running for the state House of Representatives, is challen...

California U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein says she no longer supports the death penalty.

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana,File). FILE - In this May 16, 2018 file photo Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif asks questions during a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Feinstein says she no longer supports the death pen...

President Donald Trump will speak on immigration and gang violence in a speech on Long Island in New York.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this April 1, 2018, file photo, Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown is seen during an NBA basketball game in Denver. Milwaukee police plan to release body camera footage, Wednesday, May 23, 2018 from the of...

(Milwaukee Police Department via AP). This Jan. 26, 2018 police body-camera footage released by Milwaukee Police Department shows NBA Bucks guard Sterling Brown as he talks to arresting police officers before being shot by a stun gun in a Walgreens par...

(Milwaukee Police Department via AP). This Jan. 26, 2018 police body-camera footage released by Milwaukee Police Department shows NBA Bucks guard Sterling Brown as he talks to arresting police officers after being shot by a stun gun in a Walgreens park...

(Rick Wood//Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP). Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales speaks to the media Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Milwaukee regarding the Sterling Brown body camera footage showing officers using a stun gun on the Milwaukee Bucks r...

(Milwaukee Police Department via AP). This Jan. 26, 2018 police body-camera footage released by Milwaukee Police Department shows NBA Bucks guard Sterling Brown as he talks to arresting police officers after being shot by a stun gun in a Walgreens park...

MILWAUKEE (AP) - The Latest on Milwaukee police releasing body-camera footage showing the arrest of Bucks guard Sterling Brown (all times local):

7:05 p.m.

The president of the NAACP in Milwaukee says he doesn't see anything in a newly released police body-camera video that would warrant officers using a stun gun on Bucks guard Sterling Brown.

Fred Royal says he thinks the officer who interacted with Brown should have done a better job of explaining the reason why he was questioning him.

Royal says he finds it "disturbing that an officer would incite an argument over a parking citation."

The January incident started with an officer approaching Brown for double parking in a handicap spot at a Walgreens lot.

The group Black Leaders Organizing for Communities said the video "is yet another example of police using excessive force with Black people in situations that do not call for it."

___

6:40 p.m.

The Milwaukee Bucks say they are standing with guard Sterling Brown.

The team issued a statement Wednesday after Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales apologized for how his department handled the January arrest of Brown after an interaction over a parking violation.

The Bucks say Brown has the team's "full support as he shares his story and takes action to provide accountability."

Officers used a stun gun on Brown after encountering him in a Walgreens parking lot. Brown was not charged.

The Bucks say Brown's experience "isn't an isolated case" and that such incidents "remind us of the injustices that persist."

___

6:10 p.m.

Video released Wednesday shows an interaction between Milwaukee Bucks player Sterling Brown and four police officers during a parking violation quickly escalated when an officer asked the basketball guard to take his hands out of his pockets.

Moments later, four officers swarmed Brown and began yelling for a stun gun to be deployed. Brown is on the ground and barely visible in the footage. He can be heard groaning in pain.

Police released footage from an officer's body camera showing the Jan. 26 incident that started with an officer approaching Brown for double parking in a handicap spot at a Walgreens lot. The conversation between the officer and Brown immediately becomes tense when the officer asks for his driver's license. The officer tells Brown to back up and Brown says, "For what? I ain't did nothing."

The first officer called for assistance and more than three squads arrived.

___

This update has been corrected to show that the arrest occurred Jan. 26, not Jan. 2.

___

5:48 p.m.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown says his experience with Milwaukee police was wrong and "shouldn't happen to anybody."

Brown released a statement Wednesday after Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales apologized for how his department handled the January arrest of Brown.

Brown says what should have been "a simple parking ticket turned into an attempt at police intimidation, followed by the unlawful use of physical force."

He says, "Situations like mine and worse happen every day in the black community."

Officers used a stun gun on Brown after coming across the Bucks player in a Walgreens parking lot. Brown was not charged.

Brown says he's planning to sue the Milwaukee Police Department.

___

5:20 p.m.

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales is apologizing for how his department handled the January arrest of Bucks guard Sterling Brown.

Brown was arrested about 2 a.m. Jan. 26 in a Walgreens parking lot by officers who used a stun gun. Officers had been checking on a vehicle parked across two handicap spaces. Brown was not charged.

Morales says officers "acted inappropriately" and that those officers had recently been disciplined. He says he's "sorry this incident escalated to this level."

Morales' statement came as the department was about to release body-camera footage of the arrest.

___

3:52 p.m.

Milwaukee police are poised to release body camera footage from the officers who used a stun gun on Bucks guard Sterling Brown during a January arrest.

The release Wednesday evening comes as city officials who've viewed the videos have expressed concern about how officers conducted themselves. Even leaders of the police department have hinted the video may make them look bad.

Brown was arrested in a Walgreens parking lot about 2 a.m. Jan. 26. Officers had been checking on a vehicle parked across two handicap spaces. Brown was not charged.

Police have shown the body-camera footage to some local officials, including a closed session of a Common Council committee.

The Bucks signed the 6-foot-6 guard from SMU last summer in a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.

