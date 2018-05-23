Youth Suicide Rates Climbing, A Tulsa Family Shares Their Story - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Youth Suicide Rates Climbing, A Tulsa Family Shares Their Story

Posted: Updated:
CBS News CBS News
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The latest numbers show suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the country and the problem is even worse in Oklahoma where we have the 8th highest report of suicides.

The most troubling numbers are for ages 10 to 34. In fact, for that age group suicide is the 2nd leading cause of death in Oklahoma.

Caleb Sullivan, a talented artist, grew up with two older brothers, Joe and Ian and his mom, a music teacher. A family that enjoyed trips to the lake and rallied around each other during tough times.

"He just loved to play, skateboard and play with his friends," said Caleb’s mother Karen. In middle school, Caleb started falling behind and then one day he told his mother some startling.

"One night he came in and he told me, mom, I think you need to take me to a hospital because I don't want to be alive."

That led to therapy a year off from school and medication all seemed to help as he started at Union. During high school, Karen says nothing seemed too concerning and to make her feel better they had an agreement.

"If you're ever feeling like you're at the point where you would hurt yourself please tell me and he said he would," said Karen. Everything changed on September 18th, 2017. "He didn't answer the door, I broke the door open and I found him."

That life-changing discovery was quickly followed by an unforgettable phone call to Caleb's brothers. The oldest son Ian remembers the call.

"I tell anyone who's going through this. life doesn't end you just learn to move on."

8 months later Caleb would've graduated and soon be celebrating his birthday. Karen, Joe, and Ian are going on a cruise to recreate their favorite family vacation.

If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a loss, there are resources that can help you. Including The National Suicide Prevention Hotline and OK.Gov

  • NewsMore>>

  • Suspect Bound Over For Trial In Fatal Hit-And-Run That Killed A Tulsa Teen

    Suspect Bound Over For Trial In Fatal Hit-And-Run That Killed A Tulsa Teen

    Photo of Darreco FosterPhoto of Darreco Foster
    Photo of Darreco FosterPhoto of Darreco Foster

    A preliminary hearing was held Wednesday for a man accused of a hit-and-run that killed an autistic teen.

    More >>

    A preliminary hearing was held Wednesday for a man accused of a hit-and-run that killed an autistic teen.

    More >>

  • New Digital Parenting Apps Provide Warnings For Online Use

    New Digital Parenting Apps Provide Warnings For Online Use

    For those parents who worry about their children's safety on the internet the newest generation of monitoring services may be your new best friend. Apps are now so sophisticated they can screen for red flags without violating the child's privacy. The app called BARK alerts parents about issues including bullying, depression, and drugs. Developers say the internet needs precautions. "You don't send your child to the beach without sunscreen, you don't put them in a car without a ...More >>
    For those parents who worry about their children's safety on the internet the newest generation of monitoring services may be your new best friend. Apps are now so sophisticated they can screen for red flags without violating the child's privacy. The app called BARK alerts parents about issues including bullying, depression, and drugs. Developers say the internet needs precautions. "You don't send your child to the beach without sunscreen, you don't put them in a car without a ...More >>

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.