New Digital Parenting Apps Provide Warnings For Online Use

For those parents who worry about their children's safety on the internet the newest generation of monitoring services may be your new best friend.

Apps are now so sophisticated they can screen for red flags without violating the child's privacy. The app called BARK alerts parents about issues including bullying, depression, and drugs. Developers say the internet needs precautions.

"You don't send your child to the beach without sunscreen, you don't put them in a car without a seat belt," says Titania Jordan the Chief Parent Officer BARK.

For 9 dollars a month, BARK uses artificial intelligence to screen messages for signs of danger. If it finds a problem, it alerts the parent and gives advice on how to discuss it with the child. The program is also available in schools.