Norman PD Seeking The Public's Help To Locate Missing 74-Year-Old Man

According to police, Charles French was last seen near the 4800 block of E. Rock Creek Road around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 2.

Norman Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 74-year-old man who was last seen three weeks ago.

Police issued a Silver Alert for Charles French last Friday, after his son filed a missing person’s report.

Authorities say French was in the process of moving from Grady County to Eastern Cleveland County on May 2nd, and had borrowed a friend’s pickup truck in Norman.

“Officers were immediately able to issue that Silver Alert, based on the fact this family felt he had the early onset of dementia, and could be at risk,” Norman Police spokesperson Sarah Jensen said.

French was last seen driving a 1991 GMC “Dually” pickup truck with Oklahoma Tag Number BZC-878.