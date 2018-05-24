Lava from Hawaii volcano enters ocean from 3 flows - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Lava from Hawaii volcano enters ocean from 3 flows

Posted: Updated:
(U.S. Geological Survey via AP). This photo from video from the U.S. Geological Survey shows blue burning flames of methane gas erupting through cracks on Kahukai Street in the Leilani Estates neighborhood of Pahoa on the island of Hawaii during the ov... (U.S. Geological Survey via AP). This photo from video from the U.S. Geological Survey shows blue burning flames of methane gas erupting through cracks on Kahukai Street in the Leilani Estates neighborhood of Pahoa on the island of Hawaii during the ov...
( U.S. Geological Survey via AP). This photo released Wednesday, May 23, 2018 by the U.S. Geological Survey shows blue burning flame of methane gas was observed in the cracks on Kahukai Street, during the overnight hours. The volcano produces methane ... ( U.S. Geological Survey via AP). This photo released Wednesday, May 23, 2018 by the U.S. Geological Survey shows blue burning flame of methane gas was observed in the cracks on Kahukai Street, during the overnight hours. The volcano produces methane ...
(Satellite Image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company via AP). This May 23, 2018, Satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe shows lava coming out of fissures caused by Kilauea volcano, near Puna Geothermal Venture, a geothermal energy plant, in Pahoa, Ha... (Satellite Image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company via AP). This May 23, 2018, Satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe shows lava coming out of fissures caused by Kilauea volcano, near Puna Geothermal Venture, a geothermal energy plant, in Pahoa, Ha...
(Satellite Image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company via AP). This May 23, 2018, Satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe shows lava coming out of fissures caused by Kilauea volcano, running towards the Puna coast, lower right, along Malama Ki Forest R... (Satellite Image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company via AP). This May 23, 2018, Satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe shows lava coming out of fissures caused by Kilauea volcano, running towards the Puna coast, lower right, along Malama Ki Forest R...
( U.S. Geological Survey via AP). This Wednesday, May 23, 2018, photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, the active fissure complex in Kilauea Volcano's lower East Rift Zone near Pahoa, Hawaii. The volcano produces methane when hot lava buries and... ( U.S. Geological Survey via AP). This Wednesday, May 23, 2018, photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, the active fissure complex in Kilauea Volcano's lower East Rift Zone near Pahoa, Hawaii. The volcano produces methane when hot lava buries and...

  • NationalMore>>

  • Shooting survivors share their stories with Texas governor

    Shooting survivors share their stories with Texas governor

    Thursday, May 24 2018 11:04 PM EDT2018-05-25 03:04:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Ed Scruggs, Board Vice-Chair of Texas Gun Sense – Advocacy group that promotes common sense, right, listens to Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott, left, during a roundtable discussion to address safety and security at Texas schools in the wak...(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Ed Scruggs, Board Vice-Chair of Texas Gun Sense – Advocacy group that promotes common sense, right, listens to Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott, left, during a roundtable discussion to address safety and security at Texas schools in the wak...
    Focus of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's meetings on school safety and mass shootings shifting to those closest to the violence of recent attacks.More >>
    Focus of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's meetings on school safety and mass shootings shifting to those closest to the violence of recent attacks.More >>

  • Rose McGowan on Weinstein: 'One win is a win for all of us'

    Rose McGowan on Weinstein: 'One win is a win for all of us'

    Thursday, May 24 2018 11:03 PM EDT2018-05-25 03:03:59 GMT
    Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct.More >>
    Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct.More >>

  • Police: 2 shot at Oklahoma restaurant; suspect dead

    Police: 2 shot at Oklahoma restaurant; suspect dead

    Thursday, May 24 2018 11:03 PM EDT2018-05-25 03:03:57 GMT
    (Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP). A policeman puts up crime scene tape around the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. Police say a man armed with a pistol walked into an Oklahoma City restaur...(Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP). A policeman puts up crime scene tape around the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. Police say a man armed with a pistol walked into an Oklahoma City restaur...
    Police say a man armed with a pistol walked into an Oklahoma City restaurant and opened fire, wounding two people, before being shot dead by an armed civilian in the parking lot.More >>
    Police say a man armed with a pistol walked into an Oklahoma City restaurant and opened fire, wounding two people, before being shot dead by an armed civilian in the parking lot.More >>
    •   

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER
Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) - Lava entered the ocean from a third flow Thursday, marking the third week of a Hawaii volcano eruption that has opened up nearly two dozen vents in rural communities, destroyed dozens of buildings and shot miles-high plumes of ash into the sky.

Low lava fountains were erupting from a nearly continuous 2-mile-long (3.22-kilometer) portion of the series of fissures that have opened up in the ground, scientists said Thursday. The fountains were feeding channelized lava flows down to the coast. The eastern-most channel split, creating three ocean entries.

Since the eruption began on May 3, Hawaii County has ordered about 2,000 people to evacuate from Leilani Estates and surrounding neighborhoods.

Hawaii officials have said they may need to evacuate a thousand more people if lava crosses key highways and isolates communities in the mostly rural part of the island where the Kilauea volcano is erupting.

A blocked highway would cut people off from the only route to grocery stores, schools and hospitals.

The U.S. Marine Corps said Thursday that it has sent two CH-53E Super Stallion helicopters from a base near Honolulu to help if more evacuations become necessary. Each helicopter can carry 50 passengers.

The volcano has opened more than 20 vents in the ground that have released lava, sulfur dioxide and steam. The lava has been pouring down the flank of the volcano and into the ocean miles away.

Lava has destroyed 50 buildings, including about two dozen homes. One person was seriously injured after being hit by a flying piece of lava.

There continues to be intermittent explosions at the summit that have been sending plumes of ash into the sky. On Wednesday, the volcano belched a plume that reached about 7,000 feet (2,133 meters), scientists said. Right before the explosion, there was a 3.9 magnitude earthquake at the summit.

"We are kind of in this steady state," said Wendy Stovall, a scientist at the U.S. Geographical Survey. There's no indication about whether lava volume will increase or decrease, she said. The continued explosions are expected to "last a little while longer."

___

AP journalist Audrey McAvoy contributed to this story.

___

Follow AP's complete coverage of the Hawaii volcano here: https://apnews.com/tag/Kilauea

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.