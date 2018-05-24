California court: Defendants get crack at some social media

A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."

Trump issues a rallying call to opponents of abortion, encouraging them to the polls to elect conservative lawmakers

U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policies

President Donald Trump and South Korea's Moon Jae-in are working to keep a planned summit between the U.S. and North Korea's Kim Jong Un on track

President Donald Trump is out to discredit the Russia probe he now calls 'spygate'

U.S. prosecutors have charged more than 80 members of the violent Mexican Mafia gang with taking part in a conspiracy to run drugs and carry out violent assaults ordered from inside Los Angeles County jails

A road rage suspect seen on surveillance video hitting a man with a sledgehammer after smashing the windows out of a vehicle is being sought by Philadelphia police

About to turn 80, Tommy Chong says he never doubted he'd live to see the day when marijuana would be legal in one form or another in 30 states across the country

Scientists in Hawaii have captured rare images of blue methane flames burning from cracks in the pavement as Kilauea volcano gushes lava in the background

The trial of a refugee from Uzbekistan charged with conspiring to support a terrorist group and making plans to join the organization is underway in Denver.

A new study finds that some public pension funds are in such bad shape that they might be totally depleted during an economic downturn.

Now that the NFL is drawing the line against players kneeling during the national anthem, athletes protesting police brutality and racial inequality may need to find a new playbook this fall.

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid (35) and quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles...

NFL's policy could mean a new playbook on protests this fall

Law enforcement officials say Harvey Weinstein is expected to surrender to authorities Friday morning to face criminal charges in a months-long investigation into allegations that he sexually assaulted women.

Boston Globe executives are investigating an allegation that the newspaper's top editor had an inappropriate text exchange with a former employee.

Attorneys for the Trump administration are due in a Montana courtroom Thursday to defend the approval of TransCanada's disputed Keystone XL oil sands pipeline project.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, file). FILE - This March 24, 2017, file photo shows President Donald Trump, flanked by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, left, and Energy Secretary Rick Perry, announcing the approval of a permit to build the Keystone XL pipeline, c...

The California Supreme Court will decide whether Facebook and other social media companies must turn over user content to criminal defendants preparing for trial.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this June 11, 2014, file photo, a man walks past a mural in an office on the Facebook campus in Menlo Park, Calif. The California Supreme Court will decide whether Facebook and other social media companies must tur...

Victims are suing the federal government over deadly Tennessee wildfires that began in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

(Milwaukee Police Department via AP). This Jan. 26, 2018 police body-camera footage released by Milwaukee Police Department shows NBA Bucks guard Sterling Brown as he talks to arresting police officers after being shot by a stun gun in a Walgreens park...

Utah police say they've found the body of a woman who disappeared on the way home from English class three years ago, shortly after she moved from Mexico.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File). FILE - In this April 24, 2015, file photo, shows Elizabeth Smart holding a photo of Elizabeth Elena Laguna Salgado during a news conference, in Sandy, Utah. According to the Deseret News, investigators confirmed Wednesday,...

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - In this June 20, 2013 file photo, a journalist makes a video of the Instagram logo using the new video feature at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. The California Supreme Court will decide whether ...

By JANIE HAR

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Facebook and other social media companies could be compelled to give criminal defendants preparing for trial user content that is already public, California's highest court ruled Thursday.

The state Supreme Court's ruling gives an opening to defense lawyers whose requests for information have been ignored by social media companies that argue that a federal privacy law prevents its release.

Specifically, the high court rejected an appellate court's ruling that providers were barred from disclosing communications that were set by the user to be public, and that remained public at the time defendants issued subpoenas to the companies.

The case has pitted some of Silicon Valley's biggest companies against public defenders, who say they need equal access to mount a proper defense. Attorneys for the companies have argued that defendants have other ways to get the material.

"The Supreme Court, by rejecting the idea that social media providers can simply ignore a defense subpoena is a huge step forward," said San Francisco Public Defender Jeff Adachi.

Brielle Villablanca, a spokesperson for Twitter, had no comment. Facebook and Instagram did not respond to a request for comment, nor did attorneys for the three companies.

The Supreme Court said it will instruct the appellate court to send the case back to the trial court to gather more information and determine the appropriate level of disclosure.

Eric Goldman, co-director of the High Tech Law Institute at Santa Clara University School of Law, said he is unclear on the magnitude of the ruling, although it does force providers to at least go to court to argue why they shouldn't have to turn over public information.

"This doesn't help the defendant a whole lot," he said. "It might be creating the possibility of having a fast lane to get certain information, but the information they're going to get isn't as interesting as the information they're not going to get."

At issue are requests by a defendant charged in a San Francisco killing who wants videos and other content posted to Facebook and Instagram by the victim and a witness. The defendant, Lee Sullivan, and a co-defendant, Derrick Hunter, also sought information from Twitter.

Prosecutors charged the two men with murder in an alleged gang-related drive-by-shooting in 2013. Sullivan said the witness was his former girlfriend, and her social media posts would show she was jealous and angry because he was involved with other women.

An attorney for Sullivan called the ruling "a huge deal" given that social media companies have routinely provided information to police and prosecutors and ignored defense attorneys, she said.

Janelle Caywood sees the ruling as a step toward compelling information sent to a limited audience.

"If there's a smoking gun, if there's a social media post that clearly shows our client is innocent and it's restricted access," she said, "we're going to come back and say the federal Constitution requires disclosure."

--

AP reporter Sudhin Thanawala contributed from San Francisco

