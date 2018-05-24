Logan County Burglary Suspect In McIntosh County Jail

A man suspected in a Logan County burglary remains in the McIntosh County jail after help from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

On Monday, May 21st, McIntosh County deputies arrested 42-year-old Charles Rebert on a warrant out of Texas.

On Wednesday, May 23rd, thanks to surveillance photos, the OSBI identified Rebert as a suspect in the Logan County burglary. Rebert has since been charged with that burglary.

The OSBI says Charles Rebert is also suspected in several other Oklahoma burglaries and their investigation continues.