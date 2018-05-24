Pittsburg County Jail Escapee Captured In Spiro

LeFlore County deputies apprehended a Pittsburg County jail escapee on Wednesday.

The Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old Charles Boswell escaped in a truck earlier that morning while on a jail work crew with the McAlester Housing Authority.

They said Boswell was in jail on Pittsburg County charges including possession of stolen property and concealing stolen property.

The sheriff's office said they learned Charles Boswell had connections in the LeFlore County and deputies there found and arrested him in Spiro.