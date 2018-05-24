Pittsburg County Jail Escapee Captured In Spiro

A former executive of an Oklahoma oil distribution company is sentenced to five years in prison for filing over $10-million in false excise tax refund claims with the IRS.More >>
Police are having a hard time finding out what happened after two men were found shot at a Tulsa apartment complex early Thursday. Officers say they got the call just after 1:20 a.m. to the Edenwood Apartments in the 2100 block of North Hartford.More >>
