News: Crime

Two Men Shot At Tulsa Apartment Complex

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police are having a hard time finding out what happened after two men were found shot at a Tulsa apartment complex early Thursday.

Officers say they got the call just after 1:20 a.m. to the Edenwood Apartments in the 2100 block of North Hartford. 

Police Captain Eric Nelson says they found one man shot in the leg near the pool area of the complex and the other shot in the back.  

He says it was a very hectic scene when officers first arrived, but after bringing the crowd under control, police were able to get EMSA and firefighters into the complex to render aid to both victims.  The two victims were taken to the hospital.  There is no word on their conditions.

Captain Nelson say so far, no one is being cooperative, so police don't know what occurred prior to the shootings.

