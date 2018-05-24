Settlement Gives Some Scam Victims Their Money Back - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Settlement Gives Some Scam Victims Their Money Back

WASHINGTON -

Some scam victims could get their money back following a federal investigation.  

This is for victims who wired money to scammers using Western Union, but the deadline to file a claim is Thursday, May 31st.  

The Federal Trade Commission says if you were the victim of a scam between January 1, 2004, and January 19, 2017 and you used Western Union's money transfer system, you can file to get your money back.

The FTC chairman says "American consumers lost money while Western Union looked the other way."

After a federal investigation with the FTC, Department of Justice and U.S. Postal Service, Western Union agreed to pay a $586 million settlement.  

The Better Business Bureau tracked almost 88,000 scam reports, ten-percent requested a wire transfer.

Information on how to apply for the refund can be found on the FTC's website.

The BBB advises the 10 steps to avoid a scamAnd if you have questions about claims and refunds, you can contact the refund administrator at 1-844-319-2124 or email them

