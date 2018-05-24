Tulsa Sobriety Checkpoints Planned For This Weekend - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Sobriety Checkpoints Planned For This Weekend

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa area law enforcement plan will hold sobriety checkpoints this holiday weekend as they ramp up efforts to stop impaired drivers.

Police say the effort is part of a statewide "Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over" campaign.

TPD says they will hold the checkpoints in cooperation with the OHP, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and the ABLE Commission.

Police tell News On 6, officers will be checking drivers in the area of South Sheridan and East 41st Street.

They say the checkpoints are an effort keep drunk or intoxicated drivers off the roads as well as raising awareness of the dangers of driving while impaired.

Police say a first time DUI conviction could put you in jail for up to a year and cost you more than $1,000.

Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
