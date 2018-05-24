Man shot, wounded by police during Oklahoma confrontation

SHAWNEE, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a man is hospitalized after being shot by police in central Oklahoma.

The OSBI says 27-year-old Dakota Price was wounded early Thursday in Shawnee when an officer opened fire after Price pointed a handgun at officers.

His condition and the name of the officer have not been released.

The OSBI says police were responding to a domestic disturbance about 2:30 a.m. at a home in the city on the eastern edge of Oklahoma City when they encountered Price, who was armed with both the handgun and a shotgun.

OSBI investigators will provide the district attorney a report on the shooting.

