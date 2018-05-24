Trump Cancels North Korean Summit

President Donald Trump has canceled his June 12 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting," he said in a letter to the dictator published Thursday.

He said his decision was basked on Kim's "tremendous anger and open hostility" expressed in a recent statement. An aide to Kim Jong Un used aggressive language against Vice President Mike pence, calling him a "political dummy," CBS reports.

"You talk about your nuclear capabilities, but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used."

Trump invited the North Korean leader to call or write should he change his mind having to do with the summit.

"This missed opportunity is truly a sad moment of history," Trump concluded the statement.

The summit had been planned for Singapore next month. Trump also said the North Korean leader should not "hesitate to call me or write"

JUST IN: Pres. Trump cancels June 12 summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un; "I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting" https://t.co/YrEqbZ8tlk pic.twitter.com/A0FqxJp80w — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 24, 2018

North Korea said Thursday that it had destroyed its Punggye-ri nuclear test site. North Korean officials brought about two dozen international journalists to the testing area, in the northeast part of the country. CBS News correspondent Ben Tracy was the only U.S. broadcast network correspondent there to witness several large explosions, and he filed this report: