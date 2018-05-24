Judge suspended for courthouse affair with social worker

A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."

Trump issues a rallying call to opponents of abortion, encouraging them to the polls to elect conservative lawmakers

U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policies

Danica Patrick, approaching her final Indy 500, is immortalized with Lego statue

President Donald Trump and South Korea's Moon Jae-in are working to keep a planned summit between the U.S. and North Korea's Kim Jong Un on track

Trump, Moon try to keep NKorea summit on track amid doubts

President Donald Trump is out to discredit the Russia probe he now calls 'spygate'

U.S. prosecutors have charged more than 80 members of the violent Mexican Mafia gang with taking part in a conspiracy to run drugs and carry out violent assaults ordered from inside Los Angeles County jails

A road rage suspect seen on surveillance video hitting a man with a sledgehammer after smashing the windows out of a vehicle is being sought by Philadelphia police

About to turn 80, Tommy Chong says he never doubted he'd live to see the day when marijuana would be legal in one form or another in 30 states across the country

Still smoking and still joking, Tommy Chong views life at 80

Scientists in Hawaii have captured rare images of blue methane flames burning from cracks in the pavement as Kilauea volcano gushes lava in the background

Massachusetts' highest court has indefinitely suspended a judge who admitted to having an affair with a clinical social worker that included sexual encounters at the courthouse.

Emails show USA Gymnastics in 2015 came up with false excuses to account for the absence of a sports doctor who had been accused of sexually assaulting female athletes.

The Los Angeles jails are run by the county sheriff, but the Mexican Mafia wields the power in the underworld behind bars.

(AP Photo/Brian Melley). A poster at a news conference shows suspects captured and at large as authorities announce indictments against the Mexican Mafia in Los Angeles Wednesday, May 23, 2018. Leaders of the notorious Mexican Mafia "gang of gangs" wer...

Attorneys for the Trump administration are due in a Montana courtroom Thursday to defend the approval of TransCanada's disputed Keystone XL oil sands pipeline project.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, file). FILE - This March 24, 2017, file photo shows President Donald Trump, flanked by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, left, and Energy Secretary Rick Perry, announcing the approval of a permit to build the Keystone XL pipeline, c...

A crescent-shaped beach on Maui scores the top slot on Dr. Beach's annual list of best beaches _ and don't worry, it's nowhere near the volcano.

(Tor Johnson/Hawaii Tourism Authority via AP). This undated photo provided by the Hawaii Tourism Authority shows a view of the Kapalua coastline in Maui, Hawaii. Kapalua Bay Beach is No. 1 on the list of best beaches for the summer of 2018 compiled by ...

Two casino companies facing the threat of a strike from housekeepers, bartenders, servers and other key employees saw their shares slide.

(AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017 file photo, Elvis tribute artist Eddie Powers poses for a photo with newlyweds Rob and Kelly Roznowski after he married them at the Welcome to Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas. What happen...

Gunshots came so rapidly during the deadliest mass shooting in the nation's modern history that one Las Vegas police officer feared he was facing a fully stocked assault team with tactical gear.

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, police run toward the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Police in Las Vegas are promising to release dispatch logs and...

Arizona conservatives are torn between two icons of their movement - former Sheriff Joe Arpaio and former state senator Kelli Ward - in the GOP Senate primary.

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). In this May 17, 2018, photo, Republican Senate candidate Kelli Ward talks about her platform policies at a Scottsdale Tea Party event in Scottsdale, Ariz. Arizona conservatives are torn between two icons of their movement -...

Community groups in Milwaukee are criticizing police over newly released body-camera footage of Bucks player Sterling Brown's January arrest.

(Milwaukee Police Department via AP). This Jan. 26, 2018 police body-camera footage released by Milwaukee Police Department shows NBA Bucks guard Sterling Brown as he talks to arresting police officers after being shot by a stun gun in a Walgreens park...

Scientists in Hawaii have captured rare images of blue methane flames burning from cracks in the pavement as Kilauea volcano gushes lava in the background.

(U.S. Geological Survey via AP). This photo from video from the U.S. Geological Survey shows blue burning flames of methane gas erupting through cracks on Kahukai Street in the Leilani Estates neighborhood of Pahoa on the island of Hawaii during the ov...

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) - Massachusetts' highest court has indefinitely suspended a judge who admitted to having an affair with a clinical social worker that included sexual encounters at the courthouse.

The Supreme Judicial Court said Thursday that Judge Thomas Estes is suspended without pay effective June 15.

The court says the Commission on Judicial Conduct can share documents in the case with the Legislature, which can decide whether to remove him from the bench.

Estes' lawyer says they're disappointed in the decision and Estes is weighing his options.

Tammy Cagle has accused Estes of pressuring her into performing oral sex on him in his chambers and her home.

Estes says their relationship was consensual and denies harassing her.

The high court said the judge's positive evaluations "cannot repair the damage to the judicial system" caused by his wrongdoing.

