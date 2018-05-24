Broken Arrow Cyclist Dead After Collision With Parked Truck

A Broken Arrow cyclist is dead after colliding with a parked utility truck Monday.

Broken Arrow Police say 70-year-old Ron Donaldson hit the legally parked truck in the 7700 block of East El Paso Street sometime Monday afternoon.

Police say he was going about 20 mph when he hit the truck. They say he was wearing a helmet.

Donaldson was taken to the hospital and taken off life support Wednesday, the family says.