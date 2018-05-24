New Male Lion To Join Tulsa Zoo Exhibit

A new male African lion can soon be seen at the Tulsa Zoo.

According to a news release, Kalu has started the introductory process and will eventually join lioness Shatari on exhibit.

In April, Kalu arrived at the Tulsa Zoo and began a standard quarantine period where staff monitored his health. Kalu was recently moved into the lion grottos and will start to get familiar with the exhibit and Shatari.

Curator of Mammals Jordan Piha said both lions will be able to see and smell each other and staff will look for cues in their behavior about when they are ready to meet.

“We never want to rush these things,” Piha said. “Kalu is adjusting to a lot of new things and his comfort is our highest priority. We want him to feel safe in his new home and will slowly introduce him to the exhibit.”

Piha said the process can take days, or weeks, depending on the species and individual animals.