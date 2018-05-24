Group submits signatures for Oklahoma optometry question

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A group supported by Wal-Mart seeking a public vote on whether to allow optometrists to operate inside retail establishments says they've gathered enough signatures to place the measure on the November ballot.

The group Oklahomans for Consumer Freedom announced Thursday they've gathered about 255,000 signatures from registered voters in Oklahoma, more than twice the number needed.

If approved by Oklahoma voters, State Question 793 would amend the state Constitution and nullify current state laws that prohibit optometrists from operating inside a retail establishment.

Supporters say the proposal will offer consumers more choices and more affordable eye care.

The proposal is being opposed by the Oklahoma Association of Optometric Physicians, which describes the effort as a profit-driven power grab by Wal-Mart and other large retailers.

