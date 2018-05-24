Police Searching For Car Stolen From Tulsa Apartment Complex

Tulsa Police are searching for a car stolen from an apartment complex near 46th and Sheridan.

They said on May 10, 2018, officers responded to a car theft in the 7300 block of East 47th Street.

According to the victim, she parked her car at her apartment complex around 6:30 a.m., but when she went back to her car around 11:30 a.m., it was gone.

Detectives released pictures of the gray 2009 Honda Civic they're looking for, with Oklahoma tag EHH-540.

The car has a lighter gray passenger door and the headlights and taillights are shaded black.

Detectives were able to get surveillance video from the apartment complex, which shows a white Hyundai four-door with Oklahoma tag GYK-245 drove into the complex around 9:30 a.m.

They said someone gets out of the passenger side of that car, breaks into the Honda Civic and drives out of the complex, following the Hyundai.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.