A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."

Trump issues a rallying call to opponents of abortion, encouraging them to the polls to elect conservative lawmakers

U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policies

Danica Patrick, approaching her final Indy 500, is immortalized with Lego statue

President Donald Trump and South Korea's Moon Jae-in are working to keep a planned summit between the U.S. and North Korea's Kim Jong Un on track

Trump, Moon try to keep NKorea summit on track amid doubts

President Donald Trump is out to discredit the Russia probe he now calls 'spygate'

U.S. prosecutors have charged more than 80 members of the violent Mexican Mafia gang with taking part in a conspiracy to run drugs and carry out violent assaults ordered from inside Los Angeles County jails

A road rage suspect seen on surveillance video hitting a man with a sledgehammer after smashing the windows out of a vehicle is being sought by Philadelphia police

About to turn 80, Tommy Chong says he never doubted he'd live to see the day when marijuana would be legal in one form or another in 30 states across the country

Still smoking and still joking, Tommy Chong views life at 80

Scientists in Hawaii have captured rare images of blue methane flames burning from cracks in the pavement as Kilauea volcano gushes lava in the background

A Southern California jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay more than $25 million to a woman who claimed in a lawsuit that she developed cancer by using the company's talc-based baby powder.

A new study finds that some public pension funds are in such bad shape that they might be totally depleted during an economic downturn.

Study: Some public pensions funds could run dry in downturn

Law enforcement officials say Harvey Weinstein is expected to surrender to authorities Friday morning to face criminal charges in a months-long investigation into allegations that he sexually assaulted women.

Community groups in Milwaukee are criticizing police over newly released body-camera footage of Bucks player Sterling Brown's January arrest.

A school bus driver is facing death by auto charges stemming from a New Jersey crash that killed a student and a teacher earlier this month.

Attorneys for the Trump administration are due in a Montana courtroom Thursday to defend the approval of TransCanada's disputed Keystone XL oil sands pipeline project.

Now that the NFL is drawing the line against players kneeling during the national anthem, athletes protesting police brutality and racial inequality may need to find a new playbook this fall.

NFL's policy could mean a new playbook on protests this fall

The California Supreme Court will decide whether Facebook and other social media companies must turn over user content to criminal defendants preparing for trial.

California court: Defendants get crack at some social media

Amazon says an "unlikely" string of events prompted its Echo personal assistant device to record a Portland, Oregon, family's private conversation and then send the recording to an acquaintance in Seattle.

Uber is ending its operation of self-driving cars in Arizona more than two months after a woman was struck and killed by one of its vehicles.

By CHRISTOPHER WEBER

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A California jury delivered a $25.7 million verdict against Johnson & Johnson in a lawsuit brought by a woman who claimed she developed cancer by using the company's talc-based baby powder.

Jurors in Los Angeles recommended $4 million in punitive damages Thursday after finding the company acted with malice, oppression or fraud.

A day earlier, the panel called for $21.7 million in compensatory damages for plaintiff Joanne Anderson, who suffers from mesothelioma, a lung cancer linked to asbestos exposure.

Johnson & Johnson was assigned 67 percent of the compensation payout, with the rest distributed among other defendants.

Johnson & Johnson said it's disappointed in the decision and will appeal.

"We will continue to defend the safety of our product because it does not contain asbestos or cause mesothelioma," Johnson & Johnson said in statement.

Anderson, 66, claimed Johnson & Johnson failed to adequately warn consumers that its powder contains asbestos and could cause cancer.

Johnson & Johnson "engaged in a multi-decade campaign wherein they hid testing data" from regulators, altered reports to make them more favorable and lied to consumers, said Chris Panatier, one of Anderson's trial attorneys.

Similar allegations have led to hundreds of lawsuits against the New Jersey-based company. Jury awards have totaled hundreds of millions of dollars.

Last year, a judge in Los Angeles tossed out a $417 million jury award to a woman who claimed she developed ovarian cancer by using Johnson & Johnson baby powder for feminine hygiene.

The judge granted the company's motion for a new trial, saying there wasn't convincing evidence that Johnson & Johnson acted with malice and the award for damages was excessive.

"Over the past 50 years, multiple independent, non-litigation driven scientific evaluations have been conducted by respected academic institutions and government bodies, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and none have found that the talc in Johnson's Baby Powder contains asbestos," the company said Thursday.

