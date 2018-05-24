Released Video Gives Insight In Case Of Missing Pittsburg County Woman

Surveillance video has just been released in the case of a missing woman in Pittsburg County.

The video shows the moment Holly Cantrell left work and got into someone's truck.

Police and her family said she hasn't been seen since.

Aside from seeing the surveillance video, News On 6 has learned that in the last several weeks, the investigation has expanded.

Now, the OSBI and the district attorney's office are helping McAlester Police.

January 20th, 2017 was the last time police say Holly Cantrell was seen.



Police say video shows her leaving work at McAlester Regional in her green scrubs and getting into a truck with her boyfriend, Cody Ketchum.

He is a person of interest in the case but police say he took a polygraph test and is being cooperative.

"His story is that he took her to Braum's. They had arranged earlier to meet. He was gonna take her to Braum's where she was gonna meet some friends for lunch," said McAlester Police Detective Brant Gamble.

Police said the surveillance video at Braum's on Highway 69 isn't the best and they cannot determine whether Ketchum dropped her off or if his truck was even there.

Another person of interest is Holly's husband, Tommy.

Police said he's also being cooperative and they've turned over Holly's purse to him.

It was found near Lake Eufaula about a month after she disappeared.

"I think we're all kinda at a standstill," said Holly sister Alice Constancio.

Two months ago, Holly's family found human remains and green material in the woods, not far from where her purse was.

"It just made me believe that that's her," said Constancio.

The medical examiner sent the remains to Texas for identification, which is expected to take a year.

In the meantime, Detective Gamble is working with an investigator at the DA's office and an OSBI analyst who will take a closer look at phone records.

If you have any information about the case, even if you think it might be insignificant, you're asked to call McAlester Police at (918) 423-1212.