Dashcam: Stolen Truck Suspect Hit By Tulsa Police Vehicle

Tulsa Police released dashcam and bodycam videos showing a chase that ended when an officer's vehicle hit the suspect.

Officer 1: "Don't hit her, don't hit her, don't hit her, don't hit her, don't hit her.”

Officer 2: "I didn't mean to hit her."

Tulsa Police said Kayla Shelton led officers on a chase that reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour in a stolen pickup.

5/10/2018 Related Story: Woman Charged With Endangering Public After Police Chase

5/5/2018 Related Story: Woman In Stolen Truck Arrested After Tulsa Police Chase

Officers said Shelton tried to ditch the truck and run across the street, where she was hit.

Shelton was taken to a hospital with minor injuries before being taken to jail.

News On 6’s Amy Kauffman is following this story and will have more tonight at 9 and 10.