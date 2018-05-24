Dashcam: Stolen Truck Suspect Hit By Tulsa Police Vehicle - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Dashcam: Stolen Truck Suspect Hit By Tulsa Police Vehicle

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police released dashcam and bodycam videos showing a chase that ended when an officer's vehicle hit the suspect.

Officer 1: "Don't hit her, don't hit her, don't hit her, don't hit her, don't hit her.”
Officer 2: "I didn't mean to hit her."

Tulsa Police said Kayla Shelton led officers on a chase that reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour in a stolen pickup.

5/10/2018 Related Story: Woman Charged With Endangering Public After Police Chase

5/5/2018 Related Story: Woman In Stolen Truck Arrested After Tulsa Police Chase

Officers said Shelton tried to ditch the truck and run across the street, where she was hit.

Shelton was taken to a hospital with minor injuries before being taken to jail.

News On 6’s Amy Kauffman is following this story and will have more tonight at 9 and 10.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.