Witnesses React To Shooting At Louie's On Lake Hefner

An armed citizen is being praised for stopping a gunman at a popular Oklahoma City restaurant. Two people, including a 12-year-old girl, were shot at Louie's Grill and Bar Thursday night.More >>
An armed citizen is being praised for stopping a gunman at a popular Oklahoma City restaurant. Two people, including a 12-year-old girl, were shot at Louie's Grill and Bar Thursday night.More >>
Tulsa traffic engineers are developing plans to ease congestion on 101st Street at Delaware near the Jenks Middle School. The city says it's trying several different signal techniques to lessen the traffic burden at that intersection.More >>
Tulsa traffic engineers are developing plans to ease congestion on 101st Street at Delaware near the Jenks Middle School. The city says it's trying several different signal techniques to lessen the traffic burden at that intersection.More >>