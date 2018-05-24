Catoosa Man Charged For Lewd Messages Sent To Cop Posing As Unde - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Catoosa Man Charged For Lewd Messages Sent To Cop Posing As Underage Girl

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa County prosecutors charged a Catoosa man with several counts of making lewd proposals to meet up with what he thought was an underage girl for sex.

Jenks investigators say Robert Stiltner sent a friend request and messages to a fake 14-year-old girl and asked her for nude pictures. According to police Stilner is already and Aggravated Sex Offender, and not only requested photos but sent nude photos of himself to the account.

According to Police, he was arrested when he showed up at an apartment he thought she was at for sex.

