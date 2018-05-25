Driver in fatal New Jersey school bus crash appears in court - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Driver in fatal New Jersey school bus crash appears in court

    •   

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (AP) - The driver of a school bus that collided with a dump truck on a New Jersey highway last week, killing a student and a teacher and injuring more than 40 others, is in court on two death-by-auto charges.

Seventy-seven-year-old Hudy Muldrow Sr. shuffled slowly into a Morristown court on Friday with his hands and ankles cuffed.

Prosecutor Matthew Troiano says additional charges stemming from other injuries in the May 17 crash in Mount Olive could be coming.

A criminal affidavit released Thursday alleges Muldrow missed a turn and tried to make a U-turn on Interstate 80 westbound while carrying a group of fifth-graders and chaperones on a field trip.

Ten-year-old Miranda Vargas and 51-year-old teacher Jennifer Williamson died in the crash.

Muldrow's son told CBS this week that his father said he didn't make a U-turn.

