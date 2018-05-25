Police Hunt For 2 Men After Bomb Blast Injures 15 At Canadian Restaurant

A homemade bomb left inside a restaurant in the Canadian town of Mississaugua on Thursday night injured more than a dozen people. Authorities said at least 15 victims were taken to area hospitals with injuries, including at least three who were critically wounded.

The Peel Regional Police said in a tweet that two men entered the restaurant where they "detonated an Improvised Explosive Device."

2 suspects attended the scene, detonated an Improvised Explosive Device within the restaurant. Several injured were taken to local hospital and 3 in critical condition were taken to a Toronto Trauma Centre. pic.twitter.com/yzCT59UVN6 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) May 25, 2018

Both men were wearing hooded jackets and hats in an image released by police, taken from surveillance video at the restaurant.

Police first responded to calls of an explosion at the Bombay Bhel restaurant in the Toronto suburb of Mississaugua, in Ontario, around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The victims were transported to regional trauma centers with "blast injuries," according to Peel Region paramedic Joe Korstanje.

Andre Larrivee, who lives nearby, told Canadian broadcaster CTV, a CBS News partner network, that he was watching television when he heard a "really loud" explosion. Others in the area at the time also reported hearing one large blast.