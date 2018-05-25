Group Submits Signatures For Oklahoma Optometry Question - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Group Submits Signatures For Oklahoma Optometry Question

By: Associated Press
A group supported by Walmart seeking a public vote on whether to allow optometrists to operate inside stores says they've gathered enough signatures to place the measure on Oklahoma's November ballot.

Oklahomans for Consumer Freedom announced Thursday they've gathered about 255,000 signatures from the state's registered voters. That's more than twice the number needed.

If Oklahoma voters approve, State Question 793 would amend the state Constitution and nullify current state laws that prohibit optometrists from operating inside a retail establishment.

Supporters say the proposal will offer consumers more choices and more affordable eye care.

The proposal is being opposed by the Oklahoma Association of Optometric Physicians, which describes the effort as a profit-driven power grab by Walmart and other large retailers.

