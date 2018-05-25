Group Submits Signatures For Oklahoma Optometry Question

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is reminding people to be safe while on the water this holiday weekend.More >>
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is reminding people to be safe while on the water this holiday weekend.More >>
A group supported by Walmart seeking a public vote on whether to allow optometrists to operate inside stores says they've gathered enough signatures to place the measure on Oklahoma's November ballot.More >>
A group supported by Walmart seeking a public vote on whether to allow optometrists to operate inside stores says they've gathered enough signatures to place the measure on Oklahoma's November ballot.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!