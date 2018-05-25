Tulsa Traffic Engineers Work To Fix Congestion At 101st And Dela - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Traffic Engineers Work To Fix Congestion At 101st And Delaware

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa traffic engineers are developing plans to ease congestion on 101st Street at Delaware near the Jenks Middle School.

The city says it's trying several different signal techniques to lessen the traffic burden at that intersection.

Traffic control engineers say the southbound left turn will now run twice in the same cycle to cut down on backups coming off the nearby Creek Turnpike.

They're also giving additional time to northbound drivers on Delaware, which is a two-lane road where traffic is very slow at peak drive times.

5/9/2018 Related Story: 101st Street At Jenks Middle School Reopening To Two-Way Traffic

Engineer Kurt Kraft says the department is looking at other ways to improve the pattern and he hopes drivers see the difference by next school year with Jenks Middle School being so close to the intersection.

"When school starts back up in the fall again, it'll be heavy traffic but hopefully operate better than it has been. I know it's been a big inconvenience for everybody," said Kurt Kraft.

Tulsa city councilor Phil Lakin tells News On 6, the city has also been working with a consulting firm to evaluate further congestion plans for that intersection.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.