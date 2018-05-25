Tulsa Traffic Engineers Work To Fix Congestion At 101st And Delaware

Tulsa traffic engineers are developing plans to ease congestion on 101st Street at Delaware near the Jenks Middle School.

The city says it's trying several different signal techniques to lessen the traffic burden at that intersection.

Traffic control engineers say the southbound left turn will now run twice in the same cycle to cut down on backups coming off the nearby Creek Turnpike.

They're also giving additional time to northbound drivers on Delaware, which is a two-lane road where traffic is very slow at peak drive times.

Engineer Kurt Kraft says the department is looking at other ways to improve the pattern and he hopes drivers see the difference by next school year with Jenks Middle School being so close to the intersection.

"When school starts back up in the fall again, it'll be heavy traffic but hopefully operate better than it has been. I know it's been a big inconvenience for everybody," said Kurt Kraft.

Tulsa city councilor Phil Lakin tells News On 6, the city has also been working with a consulting firm to evaluate further congestion plans for that intersection.