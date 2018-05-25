Oklahoma Aquarium's 'Polynesian Reef' To Open This Summer - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Oklahoma Aquarium's 'Polynesian Reef' To Open This Summer

Posted: Updated:
JENKS, Oklahoma -

More than 500 new tropical fish will soon be moving into the Oklahoma Aquarium in Jenks.

The aquarium is now installing the coral for the new "Polynesian Reef" exhibit.

Along with the fish, the new reef will be home to zebra sharks that were hatched at the Oklahoma Aquarium in November 2017, a giant humphead wrasse that can reach up to 400 pounds, and a rusted steel hull of a sunken ship that will be home to a giant moray eel. 

“There will be something to see in every crack and crevice of the reef” said Kenny Alexopoulos, COO of the Aquarium. 

It will open later this summer, and will be the second-largest exhibit at the Oklahoma Aquarium, with a 65,000 gallon tank and 75 new species.

