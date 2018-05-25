Two Teenage Girls, Ages 14 & 17, Arrested For Tulsa Robbery

Police say they've arrested two teens responsible for several carjackings in Tulsa. Officers arrested the two 16-year-old boys from Broken Arrow Thursday after responding to a shots fired call on North Louisville.More >>
Police say they've arrested two teens responsible for several carjackings in Tulsa. Officers arrested the two 16-year-old boys from Broken Arrow Thursday after responding to a shots fired call on North Louisville.More >>
An armed citizen is being praised for stopping a gunman at a popular Oklahoma City restaurant. Two people, including a 12-year-old girl, were shot at Louie's Grill and Bar Thursday night.More >>
An armed citizen is being praised for stopping a gunman at a popular Oklahoma City restaurant. Two people, including a 12-year-old girl, were shot at Louie's Grill and Bar Thursday night.More >>
How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.
What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.
Looking for a website you heard mentioned on