News: Crime

Two Teenage Girls, Ages 14 & 17, Arrested For Tulsa Robbery

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police arrest two teenage girls after a robbery at a Tulsa apartment complex late Thursday. 

Officers say the crime happened at the Town Square Apartments near Apache and Peoria at about 11:45 p.m.  Police are still looking for a man who was also involved in the robbery, who they say left the complex in a car immediately afterwards.

The victim told police, he was sitting in his car when he was robbed by three people.

Officers tell News On 6, the two teens, ages 14 and 17 and the man walked up to the car and demanded the victim give them whatever he had.  Police say the girls reached into the car and got away with the victim's cell phone and cash.

After police arrived at the complex and were talking with the victim, they spotted the two teens and arrested both. Police say the older girl was booked into the Tulsa County jail and the younger teen was taken to the juvenile detention facility.

They say the victim was not injured.

