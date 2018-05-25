Police: 2 Injured In Indiana Middle School Shooting

Two people have been injured in a shooting at Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Indiana, according to the Indiana State Police. Law enforcement is responding to the school, northeast of Indianapolis. All Noblesville schools are on lockdown.

The incident was reported around 9:20 a.m. Friday, school officials tell CBS News.

NOW: Parents, police on scene at Noblesville W Middle School pic.twitter.com/aUkIuxUbBk — Dan Spehler (@DanSpehler) May 25, 2018

A suspect is in custody, state police say. The families of the victims have been notified. The victims were being transported to the hospital. The nature of their injuries or their conditions wasn't clear.

The Noblesville police and fire departments were responding and the school has been evacuated.