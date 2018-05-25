Stolen Pickup Recovered, Driver Arrested After Tulsa Chase

A Tulsa man arrested following a chase in a stolen pickup early Friday ends up in jail.

Officers tried to stop a gray Toyota truck in the 6000 block of East Archer, but the driver, identified as 44-year-old Timothy Verner, instead sped off eventually jumping out while the truck was still moving.

Police quickly arrested him before he could get away.

After being treated for injuries at the hospital from jumping from pickup, police booked Verner into the Tulsa County jail on outstanding warrants out of Osage and Tulsa counties as well as several other traffic complaints.

Police say inside the truck, they recovered property taken in several burglaries. In addition, police returned the pickup to its owner.