Highway 75 Opens Over Southwest Boulevard In Tulsa

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Here's some very good news. The northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 75 are opening to traffic Friday morning, May 25. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation tweeted that the roadway is opening about a month ahead of schedule.

The highway closure has been a big headache for local commuters and other travelers making their way through town. Crews replaced the bridge over Highway 75, and ODOT will still have crews completing work in the corridor over the next several weeks.

The road opening takes place in time for a big travel weekend. Friday is predicted to be one of the busiest travels of the year with 30 percent of people planning to hit the road (and skies), according to Trip Advisor.

