The Latest: Officers seal off street after school shooting

The families of two students killed in the Parkland, Florida, school shootings are suing the gun manufacturer that built and the store that sold the weapon used in the attack that killed 17

President Donald Trump has awarded the Medal of Honor to a Navy SEAL who oversaw a daring assault and rescue mission on a snowy Afghanistan mountaintop in 2002

President Donald Trump is canceling the June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North Korea

Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct

Rose McGowan on Weinstein: 'One win is a win for all of us'

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

Summit talk turns warmer; Trump says 'talking to them now'

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

Officials say residents of an Idaho town have been told not to drink its well water amid concerns that a fired municipal worker found dead in his home may have contaminated it.

(AP Photo/Kimberlee Kruesi, File). FILE - In this Thursday, May 26, 2016, file photo, a sign welcomes residents and visitors to the tiny town in Dietrich, Idaho. Residents of tge Idaho town have been told not to drink the water after a fired municipal ...

Scientists develop a swallowed capsule that might someday be used to spot health problems from inside the gut.

(Lillie Paquette/MIT School of Engineering via AP). This undated photo provided by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology School of Engineering in May 2018 shows a capsule packed with electronics and genetically engineered living cells in Cambridge,...

The International Space Station has accepted delivery of more than 7,000 pounds of supplies from Virginia.

The nation's newest weather satellite, launched less than three months ago, has a serious cooling problem.

New US weather satellite can't keep cool, could hurt photos

The California Supreme Court will decide whether Facebook and other social media companies must turn over user content to criminal defendants preparing for trial.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this June 11, 2014, file photo, a man walks past a mural in an office on the Facebook campus in Menlo Park, Calif. The California Supreme Court will decide whether Facebook and other social media companies must tur...

Amazon says an "unlikely" string of events prompted its Echo personal assistant device to record a Portland, Oregon, family's private conversation and then send the recording to an acquaintance in Seattle.

A new police report says a Tesla that crashed in Utah while in Autopilot mode accelerated just before it smashed into a stopped fire truck.

(South Jordan Police Department via AP, File). FILE -In this Friday, May 11, 2018, file photo released by the South Jordan Police Department shows a traffic collision involving a Tesla Model S sedan with a Fire Department mechanic truck stopped at a re...

Authorities say an eruption at the summit of a volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has sent an ash cloud about 10,000 feet into the air.

(George F. Lee/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP). In this May 23, 2018 photo, lava erupts in the air in Leilani Estates area near Pahoa, Hawaii. The Kilauea volcano has opened more than 20 vents in the ground that have released lava, sulfur dioxide and ...

The first named tropical weather system of the 2018 hurricane season formed Friday, as the National Hurricane Center said a disturbance moving toward the Gulf of Mexico is now Subtropical Storm Alberto.

Alberto it is: First named tropical system chugs toward Gulf

Authorities have detained someone in what they described as an "active shooter" situation at a suburban Indianapolis middle school.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) - The Latest on a possible shooting at an Indiana middle school (all times local):

5:22 p.m.

Law enforcement agents have sealed off part of an upscale neighborhood in suburban Indianapolis while they investigate a school shooting that injured a student and a teacher.

Following the shooting Friday morning at Noblesville West Middle School, a Noblesville police vehicle was parked at the entrance of a cul-de-sac in the tree-lined neighborhood near Morse Reservoir. FBI personnel milled about at the end of a shady driveway leading to a home obscured by large trees.

Officers only allowed access to the area to landscaping crews that arrived after the street was blocked.

A member of one crew, Sandy McWilliams, says she was working outside a house three doors away when she looked up and saw six officers enter the home with assault rifles.

The student responsible for the shootings is in police custody. He hasn't been identified.

___

4:40 p.m.

An Arizona man says his brother, an Indiana teacher, has undergone surgery after being shot three times when he intervened in a school shooting at his middle school.

Indianapolis news media identified Jason Seaman as the Noblesville West Middle School teacher who a student says tackled the shooter after he fired four to six shots inside a science classroom Friday morning.

Jeremy Seaman tells The Indianapolis Star that his brother was conscious after the shooting and talked with his wife, telling her he was OK.

Jeremy Seaman says his brother was a defensive end for Southern Illinois University's football team and has never been a person to run away.

Seventh-grader Ethan Stonebraker says Seaman ran at the shooter "swatted a gun out of his hand and tackled him to the ground."

__

3:25 p.m.

A police spokesman say several search warrants have been obtained as investigators work to determine how a suburban Indianapolis middle school student obtained the handguns he brought to a classroom where he shot a teacher and another student.

Noblesville police Lt. Bruce Barnes declined to say whether the male student was targeting anyone during Friday morning's shooting at Noblesville West Middle School. Barnes said the suspected shooter wasn't injured and wouldn't comment on whether the student had been in trouble before.

The police chief says the student asked to be excused from class, then returned with two handguns and opened fire. Jowitt says the student was quickly taken into custody. He didn't confirm accounts that the teacher tackled the shooter after he fired four to six shots.

The wounded teacher and student were taken to hospitals in Indianapolis. Officials haven't released information on the severity of their injuries.

__

2:25 p.m.

A police chief says an Indiana middle school student asked to be excused from class, then returned with two handguns and opened fire.

Noblesville police Chief Kevin Jowitt says a student and teacher suffered gunshot wounds in the Friday morning attack at Noblesville West Middle School.

Jowitt says the student was quickly taken into custody and didn't confirm accounts that the teacher tackled the shooter after he fired four to six shots.

The wounded teacher and student were taken to hospitals in Indianapolis. Officials haven't released information on the severity of their injuries.

__

1:50 p.m.

A student at an Indiana middle school says he saw his science teacher tackle a fellow student who fired shots inside the classroom.

Seventh-grader Ethan Stonebraker says the class was taking a test at Noblesville West Middle School when the student walked in late, pulled out a gun and started firing.

He says the teacher "immediately ran at him, swatted a gun out of his hand and tackled him to the ground." Stonebraker adds, "if it weren't for him, more of us would have been injured for sure."

The teacher and a student were injured in the shooting. Authorities didn't have any information about their conditions.

___

1:30 p.m.

A mother was so shaken up that she had to be driven to the suburban Indianapolis middle school where a teacher and student were injured in a shooting.

Jennifer Morris appeared slightly dazed as she arrived Friday at a high school gymnasium to pick up her 14-year-old son Noah, who's a student at Noblesville West Middle School.

She says she was at work Friday morning when her son sent a text message about the shooting, stunning her. She says the message was "I'm OK, please come get me."

Officials say the teacher and student who were wounded in the attack were taken to hospitals in Indianapolis. The severity of their injuries is unknown.

Authorities say a male student at the school is in custody as the suspected shooter. Details about what happened during the shooting haven't been released.

__

1 p.m.

An eighth-grader says he counted 16 gunshots inside his suburban Indianapolis middle school during a shooting that authorities say left a student and a teacher injured.

Thirteen-year-old Chris Navarro says he was in an auditorium at Noblesville West Middle School when he heard the shots Friday morning about a minute before the bell rang for the change in classes. He says a lockdown was immediately announced over the school's speaker. He rushed into a small room with three other people to hide.

Navarro spoke as he was reunited with his parents outside Noblesville High School, where the middle school students were bused after the shooting.

The teacher and student who were wounded in the attack were taken to hospitals in Indianapolis. The severity of their injuries is unknown.

Authorities say a male student at the school is in custody as the suspected shooter.

___

11:30 a.m.

Authorities say the suspect in a shooting at a suburban Indianapolis middle school shooting is a male student and the victims are a teacher and another student.

Noblesville police Chief Kevin Jowitt says the student suspected in Friday morning's shooting at Noblesville West Middle School is in custody and is believed to have acted alone.

The teacher and student who were wounded in the attack were taken to hospitals in Indianapolis. The severity of their injuries is unknown.

After the attack, students at the 1,300-pupil middle school were bused to the nearby high school so that their families could retrieve them.

Noblesville, which is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis, is home to about 50,000 people.

___

10:55 a.m.

Scores of parents have arrived at a suburban Indianapolis high school to pick up their children after a shooting at a nearby middle school in which a child and an adult were injured.

Erica Higgins was at Noblesville High School to pick up her son after Friday morning's shooting at Noblesville West Middle School, which she learned about at home when a relative called her.

Higgins told WTHR-TV that her son was shaken up but that he knew little of what happened.

She says: "I got a 'Mom, I'm scared' text message and other than that, it was 'come get me at the high school,'"

An Indiana University Health spokeswoman Danielle Sirilla says the adult victim was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital and the child was taken to Riley Hospital for Children. She didn't know the seriousness of their injuries.

Authorities say the suspect is believed to have acted alone and was taken into custody.

__

10:45 a.m.

An official says an adult and a child were injured in a shooting at an Indiana middle school and were taken to hospitals in Indianapolis.

Indiana University Health spokeswoman Danielle Sirilla said the adult victim in Friday morning's attack at Noblesville West Middle School northeast of Indianapolis was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital and the child was taken to Riley Hospital for Children. She had no information on their ages or the seriousness of their injuries.

Authorities say the suspect is believed to have acted alone and was taken into custody. No further details were provided about the suspect, victim or possible motive for the attack.

Afterward, students were bused to the Noblesville High School gym, where their families could retrieve them.

Noblesville, which is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis, is home to about 50,000 people. The middle school has about 1,300 students from grades 6-8.

The attack comes a week after an attack at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, that killed eight students and two teachers.

___

10:15 a.m.

Authorities say two victims in a shooting at a suburban Indianapolis middle school are being taken to a hospital and the lone suspect is in custody.

Bryant Orem, a spokesman for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, says in a news release that the victims in Friday morning's attack at Noblesville West Middle School are being taken to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis and their families have been notified. He says no other information is available about the victims.

Orem says the suspect is believed to have acted alone and was taken into custody. No additional information about the suspect was made public.

Helicopter footage showed students being led from the school to buses north of Indianapolis. Orem says they were being taken to Noblesville High School's gym, where their families can pick them up.

The attack comes a week after an attack at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, that killed eight students and two teachers.

___

This item has been corrected to reflect that the shooting was at a middle school, not a hospital.

___

9:50 a.m.

Authorities have detained someone in what they described as an "active shooter" situation at a suburban Indianapolis middle school.

The Noblesville Fire Department tweeted Friday morning that it was on an "active shooter" scene at Noblesville West Middle School and that a suspect was in custody. It didn't say whether anyone had been shot or provide any other details.

TV helicopter footage shows students being led out of the school and onto buses.

Noblesville is north of Indianapolis.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.