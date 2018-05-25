The Latest: Coroner confirms body is that of missing boy

The families of two students killed in the Parkland, Florida, school shootings are suing the gun manufacturer that built and the store that sold the weapon used in the attack that killed 17

President Donald Trump has awarded the Medal of Honor to a Navy SEAL who oversaw a daring assault and rescue mission on a snowy Afghanistan mountaintop in 2002

Trump awards Medal of Honor to Navy SEAL in Afghan assault

President Donald Trump is canceling the June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North Korea

Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct

Rose McGowan on Weinstein: 'One win is a win for all of us'

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.

The Latest: Weinstein arrives to surrender in assault probe

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.

The Latest: Weinstein arrives to surrender in assault probe

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

Summit talk turns warmer; Trump says 'talking to them now'

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

The International Space Station has accepted delivery of more than 7,000 pounds of supplies from Virginia.

The nation's newest weather satellite, launched less than three months ago, has a serious cooling problem.

New US weather satellite can't keep cool, could hurt photos

The California Supreme Court will decide whether Facebook and other social media companies must turn over user content to criminal defendants preparing for trial.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this June 11, 2014, file photo, a man walks past a mural in an office on the Facebook campus in Menlo Park, Calif.

California court: Defendants get crack at some social media

Amazon says an "unlikely" string of events prompted its Echo personal assistant device to record a Portland, Oregon, family's private conversation and then send the recording to an acquaintance in Seattle.

A new police report says a Tesla that crashed in Utah while in Autopilot mode accelerated just before it smashed into a stopped fire truck.

(South Jordan Police Department via AP, File). FILE -In this Friday, May 11, 2018, file photo released by the South Jordan Police Department shows a traffic collision involving a Tesla Model S sedan with a Fire Department mechanic truck stopped at a red light.

APNewsBreak: Tesla in Autopilot mode sped up before crashing

Authorities say an eruption at the summit of a volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has sent an ash cloud about 10,000 feet into the air.

(George F. Lee/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP). In this May 23, 2018 photo, lava erupts in the air in Leilani Estates area near Pahoa, Hawaii.

The first named tropical weather system of the 2018 hurricane season formed Friday, as the National Hurricane Center said a disturbance moving toward the Gulf of Mexico is now Subtropical Storm Alberto.

Alberto it is: First named tropical system chugs toward Gulf

Authorities have detained someone in what they described as an "active shooter" situation at a suburban Indianapolis middle school.

Resentment over Trump's election helped fuel case against Weinstein and #MeToo movement.

(Jefferson Siegel/New York Daily News via AP, Pool). Harvey Weinstein, right, appears at his arraignment with his lawyer Benjamin Brafman, in Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday, May 25, 2018 in New York.

Police: Man armed with pistol shot and wounded two customers at Oklahoma City restaurant before being shot dead by handgun-carrying civilian in parking lot.

(Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman via AP). Jennifer Stong hugs Tasha Hunt outside the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018.

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - The Latest on a 5-year-old Kansas boy who was reported missing in February (all times local):

3:20 p.m.

The Sedgwick County coroner's office has identified the body of a child as that of 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez.

Police say the boy's identity was confirmed through an autopsy and dental records.

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said at a news conference Friday that Emily Glass, the boy's stepmother, showed private investigator David Marshburn where the remains were hidden, under a bridge on a gravel road in Sedgwick, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Wichita. Marshburn contacted police.

Marshburn tells The Associated Press that they drove around the general area for about four hours trying to find the body. He says it's a huge area, and all the bridges and woods in it seemingly looked the same. The area also looked different in summer than it did in February when the boy was reported missing.

___

10:40 a.m.

Police say the stepmother of a 5-year-old boy missing since February led a private investigator to a body that detectives believe is the missing child.

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said at a news conference Friday that Emily Glass showed David Marshburn where the remains were hidden, under a bridge on a gravel road in Sedgwick, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Wichita.

Ramsay says Marshburn contacted police. Police retrieved the body and arrested Glass on Thursday.

Ramsay says police believe the body is that of Lucas Hernandez.

Glass is being held on suspicion of interfering with a law enforcement officer and obstruction.

The stepmother reported Lucas missing Feb. 17, saying she fell asleep after a shower and woke up to find him missing.

___

10:30 a.m.

Police say a decomposed body found under a bridge in rural central Kansas is probably a 5-year-old boy who has been missing since February.

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said at a news conference Friday that investigators believe the body found a day earlier on a county road about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Wichita, is Lucas Hernandez.

Emily Glass, Lucas' stepmother, was arrested Thursday night on suspicion of interfering with a law enforcement officer and obstruction.

Glass reported Lucas missing Feb. 17, saying she fell asleep after a shower and woke up to find him missing. She has not been charged in his disappearance.

Glass was acquitted in May of a child endangerment charge after authorities say she smoked marijuana before driving with her 1-year-old daughter in the car.

___

7 a.m.

The stepmother of a 5-year-old Wichita boy whom she reported missing in February was jailed hours after a body was found nearby.

Emily Glass, the stepmother of Lucas Hernandez, was booked into jail Thursday evening on suspicion of interfering with a law enforcement officer and obstruction.

The body was found under a bridge on a gravel road in Harvey County. Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett says Glass had been in the area hours earlier. Authorities have not released any information on the remains.

Glass reported Lucas missing from their home on Feb. 17. She told police she discovered he was missing after she woke up from a nap.

The boy's father, Jonathan Hernandez, was not at home when his son disappeared.

___

This item has been corrected to show the DA's name is Marc Bennett, not Mark.

