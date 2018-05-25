The Latest: Police: Stepmom led investigator to child's body

About to turn 80, Tommy Chong says he never doubted he'd live to see the day when marijuana would be legal in one form or another in 30 states across the country

Still smoking and still joking, Tommy Chong views life at 80

Scientists in Hawaii have captured rare images of blue methane flames burning from cracks in the pavement as Kilauea volcano gushes lava in the background

President Donald Trump is canceling the June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North Korea

The families of two students killed in the Parkland, Florida, school shootings are suing the gun manufacturer that built and the store that sold the weapon used in the attack that killed 17

President Donald Trump has awarded the Medal of Honor to a Navy SEAL who oversaw a daring assault and rescue mission on a snowy Afghanistan mountaintop in 2002

Trump awards Medal of Honor to Navy SEAL in Afghan assault

President Donald Trump is canceling the June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North Korea

Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct

Rose McGowan on Weinstein: 'One win is a win for all of us'

Uber is ending its operation of self-driving cars in Arizona more than two months after a woman was struck and killed by one of its vehicles.

Police say the stepmother of a 5-year-old boy missing since February led a private investigator to a body that detectives believe is the missing child.

The driver of a school bus that collided with a dump truck on a New Jersey highway last week, killing a student and a teacher and injuring more than 40 others, is due in court.

Driver in fatal New Jersey school bus crash appears in court

Police say a small, decomposing body found in central Kansas is likely that of 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez, a Wichita boy who has been missing since February.

Chief: Body is likely that of missing 5-year-old Kansas boy

A new police report says a Tesla that crashed in Utah while in Autopilot mode accelerated just before it smashed into a stopped fire truck.

APNewsBreak: Tesla in Autopilot mode sped up before crashing

Authorities say two victims in a shooting at a suburban Indianapolis hospital are being taken to a hospital and the lone suspect is in custody.

The Latest: Police say male student shot teacher and student

Authorities have detained someone in what they described as an "active shooter" situation at a suburban Indianapolis middle school.

Police: Man armed with pistol shot and wounded two customers at Oklahoma City restaurant before being shot dead by handgun-carrying civilian in parking lot.

A once prominent black civil rights leader in Washington state who was later exposed as white is facing charges of welfare fraud.

Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - The Latest on a 5-year-old Kansas boy who was reported missing in February (all times local):

10:40 a.m.

Police say the stepmother of a 5-year-old boy missing since February led a private investigator to a body that detectives believe is the missing child.

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said at a news conference Friday that Emily Glass showed David Mashburn where the remains were hidden, under a bridge on a gravel road in Sedgwick, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Wichita.

Ramsay says Mashburn contacted police. Police retrieved the body and arrested Glass on Thursday.

Ramsay says police believe the body is that of Lucas Hernandez.

Glass is being held on suspicion of interfering with a law enforcement officer and obstruction.

The stepmother reported Lucas missing Feb. 17, saying she fell asleep after a shower and woke up to find him missing.

___

10:30 a.m.

Police say a decomposed body found under a bridge in rural central Kansas is probably a 5-year-old boy who has been missing since February.

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said at a news conference Friday that investigators believe the body found a day earlier on a county road about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Wichita, is Lucas Hernandez.

Emily Glass, Lucas' stepmother, was arrested Thursday night on suspicion of interfering with a law enforcement officer and obstruction.

Glass reported Lucas missing Feb. 17, saying she fell asleep after a shower and woke up to find him missing. She has not been charged in his disappearance.

Glass was acquitted in May of a child endangerment charge after authorities say she smoked marijuana before driving with her 1-year-old daughter in the car.

___

7 a.m.

The stepmother of a 5-year-old Wichita boy whom she reported missing in February was jailed hours after a body was found nearby.

Emily Glass, the stepmother of Lucas Hernandez, was booked into jail Thursday evening on suspicion of interfering with a law enforcement officer and obstruction.

The body was found under a bridge on a gravel road in Harvey County. Sedgwick County District Attorney Mark Bennett says Glass had been in the area hours earlier. Authorities have not released any information on the remains.

Glass reported Lucas missing from their home on Feb. 17. She told police she discovered he was missing after she woke up from a nap.

The boy's father, Jonathan Hernandez, was not at home when his son disappeared.

