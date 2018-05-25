Chief: Body is likely that of missing 5-year-old Kansas boy - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Chief: Body is likely that of missing 5-year-old Kansas boy

    •   

By ROXANA HEGEMAN
Associated Press

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A small, decomposing body found under a bridge in rural central Kansas is likely that of 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez, a Wichita boy who has been missing since February, police said Friday.

An autopsy to be performed Friday will confirm the body's identity but "it is likely Lucas," Wichita police chief Gordon Ramsay said at a news conference.

Law enforcement officers were called to the scene in Harvey County Thursday night after Lucas' stepmother, Emily Glass, led a private investigator to the remains under the bridge on a gravel road near the town of Sedgwick, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Wichita. Glass was later jailed on suspicion of interfering with a law enforcement officer and obstruction.

Ramsay declined to answer questions about why officers believe the body is Lucas.

When asked if other arrests are possible, Ramsay said only that the investigation is still "very active."

Glass reported Lucas missing from their home on Feb. 17. Glass told police she last saw Lucas playing in his bedroom before she took a shower and fell asleep. He was gone when she woke up from her nap. She has not been charged in the boy's disappearance, but Bennett has said she is a person of interest in the case.

The boy's father, Jonathan Hernandez, was not at home when Lucas disappeared. Glass cared for her daughter and Lucas while he worked out of state for weeks at a time. Lucas' biological mother didn't live in the Wichita area when he disappeared.

Glass was found not guilty in May in an unrelated case accusing her of child endangerment involving her own 1-year-old daughter. Prosecutors alleged she smoked marijuana before driving the child to a restaurant.

Lucas was reported missing the day after that trip.

A court document related to that case said Lucas was frequently seen with bruises and cuts before he disappeared. The Sedgwick County juvenile court document indicated the state of Kansas was told at least twice that Lucas was being abused and was living in a dysfunctional and violent situation.

