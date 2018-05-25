Chief: Body is likely that of missing 5-year-old Kansas boy

About to turn 80, Tommy Chong says he never doubted he'd live to see the day when marijuana would be legal in one form or another in 30 states across the country

Scientists in Hawaii have captured rare images of blue methane flames burning from cracks in the pavement as Kilauea volcano gushes lava in the background

President Donald Trump is canceling the June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North Korea

The families of two students killed in the Parkland, Florida, school shootings are suing the gun manufacturer that built and the store that sold the weapon used in the attack that killed 17

President Donald Trump has awarded the Medal of Honor to a Navy SEAL who oversaw a daring assault and rescue mission on a snowy Afghanistan mountaintop in 2002

Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct

Rose McGowan on Weinstein: 'One win is a win for all of us'

Now that the NFL is drawing the line against players kneeling during the national anthem, athletes protesting police brutality and racial inequality may need to find a new playbook this fall.

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid (35) and quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles...

NFL's policy could mean a new playbook on protests this fall

The California Supreme Court will decide whether Facebook and other social media companies must turn over user content to criminal defendants preparing for trial.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this June 11, 2014, file photo, a man walks past a mural in an office on the Facebook campus in Menlo Park, Calif. The California Supreme Court will decide whether Facebook and other social media companies must tur...

Amazon says an "unlikely" string of events prompted its Echo personal assistant device to record a Portland, Oregon, family's private conversation and then send the recording to an acquaintance in Seattle.

Uber is ending its operation of self-driving cars in Arizona more than two months after a woman was struck and killed by one of its vehicles.

Police say the stepmother of a 5-year-old boy missing since February led a private investigator to a body that detectives believe is the missing child.

Authorities have detained someone in what they described as an "active shooter" situation at a suburban Indianapolis middle school.

Police: Man armed with pistol shot and wounded two customers at Oklahoma City restaurant before being shot dead by handgun-carrying civilian in parking lot.

(Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman via AP). Jennifer Stong hugs Tasha Hunt outside the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. Stong was inside the restaurant when the shooting occurred.

The driver of a school bus that collided with a dump truck on a New Jersey highway last week, killing a student and a teacher and injuring more than 40 others, is due in court.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this May 17, 2018, file photo, emergency personnel work at the scene of a school bus and dump truck collision on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J. Hudy Muldrow Sr., the school bus driver caused the fatal crash by...

Police say a small, decomposing body found in central Kansas is likely that of 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez, a Wichita boy who has been missing since February.

(Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP, File). FILE - In this May 16, 2018, file photo, Emily Glass appears in Sedgwick County District Court in Wichita, Kan. Glass, the stepmother of a 5-year-old Wichita boy who has been missing since February, was f...

A new police report says a Tesla that crashed in Utah while in Autopilot mode accelerated just before it smashed into a stopped fire truck.

(South Jordan Police Department via AP, File). FILE -In this Friday, May 11, 2018, file photo released by the South Jordan Police Department shows a traffic collision involving a Tesla Model S sedan with a Fire Department mechanic truck stopped at a re...

By ROXANA HEGEMAN

Associated Press

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A small, decomposing body found under a bridge in rural central Kansas is likely that of 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez, a Wichita boy who has been missing since February, police said Friday.

An autopsy to be performed Friday will confirm the body's identity but "it is likely Lucas," Wichita police chief Gordon Ramsay said at a news conference.

Law enforcement officers were called to the scene in Harvey County Thursday night after Lucas' stepmother, Emily Glass, led a private investigator to the remains under the bridge on a gravel road near the town of Sedgwick, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Wichita. Glass was later jailed on suspicion of interfering with a law enforcement officer and obstruction.

Ramsay declined to answer questions about why officers believe the body is Lucas.

When asked if other arrests are possible, Ramsay said only that the investigation is still "very active."

Glass reported Lucas missing from their home on Feb. 17. Glass told police she last saw Lucas playing in his bedroom before she took a shower and fell asleep. He was gone when she woke up from her nap. She has not been charged in the boy's disappearance, but Bennett has said she is a person of interest in the case.

The boy's father, Jonathan Hernandez, was not at home when Lucas disappeared. Glass cared for her daughter and Lucas while he worked out of state for weeks at a time. Lucas' biological mother didn't live in the Wichita area when he disappeared.

Glass was found not guilty in May in an unrelated case accusing her of child endangerment involving her own 1-year-old daughter. Prosecutors alleged she smoked marijuana before driving the child to a restaurant.

Lucas was reported missing the day after that trip.

A court document related to that case said Lucas was frequently seen with bruises and cuts before he disappeared. The Sedgwick County juvenile court document indicated the state of Kansas was told at least twice that Lucas was being abused and was living in a dysfunctional and violent situation.

