Deadline Approaching To Vote In Oklahoma's June 26 Primary

Following the chaos of yesterday’s active shooter event in Oklahoma City, News 9 tracked Police scanner recordings.More >>
Following the chaos of yesterday’s active shooter event in Oklahoma City, News 9 tracked Police scanner recordings.More >>
An Oklahoma City restaurant owner says while he has never been “a gun person,” he’s considering going to class and getting trained to acquire a conceal and carry permit, in light of what happened at Louie’s on the Lake Hefner Thursday night.More >>
An Oklahoma City restaurant owner says while he has never been “a gun person,” he’s considering going to class and getting trained to acquire a conceal and carry permit, in light of what happened at Louie’s on the Lake Hefner Thursday night.More >>
The shooting at an Oklahoma City restaurant has sparked questions in regard to "Stand Your Ground" laws. As previously reported two brave men grabbed their guns and shot and killed the shooter ending the attack before more could be harmed.More >>
The shooting at an Oklahoma City restaurant has sparked questions in regard to "Stand Your Ground" laws. As previously reported two brave men grabbed their guns and shot and killed the shooter ending the attack before more could be harmed.More >>
Members of the State Board of Education are voicing their concerns about whether Oklahoma schools are ready for an active shooter situation.More >>
Members of the State Board of Education are voicing their concerns about whether Oklahoma schools are ready for an active shooter situation.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.
Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!
Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.
Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.