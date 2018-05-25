Hawaii school cleans, but ash still coats desks, floors

The families of two students killed in the Parkland, Florida, school shootings are suing the gun manufacturer that built and the store that sold the weapon used in the attack that killed 17

The families of two students killed in the Parkland, Florida, school shootings are suing the gun manufacturer that built and the store that sold the weapon used in the attack that killed 17

President Donald Trump has awarded the Medal of Honor to a Navy SEAL who oversaw a daring assault and rescue mission on a snowy Afghanistan mountaintop in 2002

President Donald Trump has awarded the Medal of Honor to a Navy SEAL who oversaw a daring assault and rescue mission on a snowy Afghanistan mountaintop in 2002

President Donald Trump is canceling the June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North Korea

President Donald Trump is canceling the June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North Korea

President Donald Trump is canceling the June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North Korea

President Donald Trump is canceling the June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North Korea

President Donald Trump is canceling the June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North Korea

President Donald Trump is canceling the June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North Korea

Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct

Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct

Rose McGowan on Weinstein: 'One win is a win for all of us'

Rose McGowan on Weinstein: 'One win is a win for all of us'

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

Summit talk turns warmer; Trump says 'talking to them now'

Summit talk turns warmer; Trump says 'talking to them now'

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

The first named tropical weather system of the 2018 hurricane season formed Friday, as the National Hurricane Center said a disturbance moving toward the Gulf of Mexico is now Subtropical Storm Alberto.

The first named tropical weather system of the 2018 hurricane season formed Friday, as the National Hurricane Center said a disturbance moving toward the Gulf of Mexico is now Subtropical Storm Alberto.

Alberto it is: First named tropical system chugs toward Gulf

Alberto it is: First named tropical system chugs toward Gulf

Authorities have detained someone in what they described as an "active shooter" situation at a suburban Indianapolis middle school.

Authorities have detained someone in what they described as an "active shooter" situation at a suburban Indianapolis middle school.

Police: Man armed with pistol shot and wounded two customers at Oklahoma City restaurant before being shot dead by handgun-carrying civilian in parking lot.

Police: Man armed with pistol shot and wounded two customers at Oklahoma City restaurant before being shot dead by handgun-carrying civilian in parking lot.

(Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman via AP). Jennifer Stong hugs Tasha Hunt outside the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. Stong was inside the restaurant when the shooting occurred.

(Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman via AP). Jennifer Stong hugs Tasha Hunt outside the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. Stong was inside the restaurant when the shooting occurred.

Officials say residents of an Idaho town have been told not to drink its well water amid concerns that a fired municipal worker found dead in his home may have contaminated it.

Officials say residents of an Idaho town have been told not to drink its well water amid concerns that a fired municipal worker found dead in his home may have contaminated it.

(AP Photo/Kimberlee Kruesi, File). FILE - In this Thursday, May 26, 2016, file photo, a sign welcomes residents and visitors to the tiny town in Dietrich, Idaho. Residents of tge Idaho town have been told not to drink the water after a fired municipal ...

(AP Photo/Kimberlee Kruesi, File). FILE - In this Thursday, May 26, 2016, file photo, a sign welcomes residents and visitors to the tiny town in Dietrich, Idaho. Residents of tge Idaho town have been told not to drink the water after a fired municipal ...

Scientists develop a swallowed capsule that might someday be used to spot health problems from inside the gut.

Scientists develop a swallowed capsule that might someday be used to spot health problems from inside the gut.

(Lillie Paquette/MIT School of Engineering via AP). This undated photo provided by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology School of Engineering in May 2018 shows a capsule packed with electronics and genetically engineered living cells in Cambridge,...

(Lillie Paquette/MIT School of Engineering via AP). This undated photo provided by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology School of Engineering in May 2018 shows a capsule packed with electronics and genetically engineered living cells in Cambridge,...

(Jefferson Siegel/New York Daily News via AP, Pool). Harvey Weinstein, right, appears at his arraignment with his lawyer Benjamin Brafman, in Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday, May 25, 2018 in New York. Weinstein is charged with two counts of rape and...

(Jefferson Siegel/New York Daily News via AP, Pool). Harvey Weinstein, right, appears at his arraignment with his lawyer Benjamin Brafman, in Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday, May 25, 2018 in New York. Weinstein is charged with two counts of rape and...

Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.

Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Law enforcement officials say Weinstein is expected to...

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Law enforcement officials say Weinstein is expected to...

In a large study of company wellness programs, free electronic cigarettes did not help smokers quit more than usual methods such as nicotine patches did.

In a large study of company wellness programs, free electronic cigarettes did not help smokers quit more than usual methods such as nicotine patches did.

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File). FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2014 file photo, a customer exhales vapor from an e-cigarette at a store in New York. In a large study of company wellness programs released on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, e-cigarettes worked no ...

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File). FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2014 file photo, a customer exhales vapor from an e-cigarette at a store in New York. In a large study of company wellness programs released on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, e-cigarettes worked no ...

The US Food and Drug Administration health is warning parents about the risks of teething remedies.

The US Food and Drug Administration health is warning parents about the risks of teething remedies.

A Southern California jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay more than $25 million to a woman who claimed in a lawsuit that she developed cancer by using the company's talc-based baby powder.

A Southern California jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay more than $25 million to a woman who claimed in a lawsuit that she developed cancer by using the company's talc-based baby powder.

(George F. Lee/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP). In this May 23, 2018 photo, lava erupts in the air in Leilani Estates area near Pahoa, Hawaii. The Kilauea volcano has opened more than 20 vents in the ground that have released lava, sulfur dioxide and ...

(Aina Akamu via AP). In this Wednesday, May 23, 2018 photo provided by teacher Aina Akamu, Akamu, at left, takes a photo with his students, Shyann Tamura, center, and Shyanne Akiona, right, at their school campus in Pahala, Hawaii. Kau High and Pahala ...

(George F. Lee/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP). In this May 23, 2018 photo, lava erupts in the air in Leilani Estates area near Pahoa, Hawaii. The Kilauea volcano has opened more than 20 vents in the ground that have released lava, sulfur dioxide and ...

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) - Aina Akamu gave final exams to his students as they sat on bleachers or the floor of the basketball court in the gym in his small town on Hawaii's Big Island.

He moved his class to the community of Pahala's gym nearby after he and his students could no longer stand the volcanic ash covering his classroom floor, chairs and desks.

"I decided today I'm not going back to my classroom for the rest of the year," he said Wednesday, a brief relocation before school ends next week.

Kau High and Pahala Elementary School is inundated with gritty, gray ash that has been spewing out of a volcano some 20 miles (32 kilometers) away. During intermittent explosions at Kilauea's summit, including one late Thursday, ash shoots high into the sky and drifts down onto the small, rural campus and nearby areas.

No matter how often Akamu sweeps the floors or how many times custodians spray water on buildings, a dusting of ash leaves a normally green tennis court looking gray.

"It keeps blowing around in the wind," he said. "It's like we're fighting a losing battle. We just keep wiping and wiping."

The ash is a new irritant for a town that's used to coping with volcanic smog from noxious fumes seeping from the summit and eruption vents. Pahala, near the southern end of the island, is downwind from subdivisions that needed to evacuate after lava started spewing from cracks in the ground three weeks ago.

The smog and ash has led to many absences, Vice Principal Deisha Davis said. One day last week, 48 percent of students were out, she said.

School officials have been monitoring air quality. Students were kept inside Wednesday morning, when sulfur dioxide emissions were high.

Officials have handed out ash-filtering masks, though they keep running out because some kids misplace them. There's a "safe room" with air conditioning for students and faculty to go when it's hard to breathe.

"You walk outside, and you feel like your body is dusty," Akamu said, likening it to being covered in baby powder. "When wind blows, it gets in your eyes."

It's so gritty that when you rub your skin, it leaves small scratches, he said.

Shops in Pahala's central area have been keeping their front doors closed because of the ash, said Julia Neal, owner of Pahala Plantation Cottages. People take refuge in the air-conditioned bank.

"You see people wearing the masks" in coffee fields, at the store, at the bank, she said.

Residents have been resilient about the ash, she said. Neal's cottages were filled Friday, when high school graduation will be held in the town's gym, a focal point of the community.

"Everybody will be there," Neal said. "Life goes on."

Another school, Naalehu Elementary, is just 17 miles (27 kilometers) from Akamu's campus but it hasn't seen as much ash, said principal Darlene Javar, who lives in Pahala.

An eruption Thursday night sent an ash cloud about 10,000 feet (3,048 meters) into the air. Neal said she didn't notice much more ash after that, likely because the winds had died down.

If winds pick up, more ash could fall in Naalehu and other areas, said Ashley Sears, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Volcanic ash is the reason the area has such rich soil for crops, such as coffee, Akamu said.

"We're not complaining about the ash. We're not complaining about Pele," he said, referring to the Hawaiian volcano goddess.

But he's hoping his school could get some help cleaning the campus. Some wonder why it hasn't closed.

"Their staff is cleaning daily. If there was ever an issue with safety, the school would close," said Lindsay Chambers, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Education. "By staying open and providing that normalcy, the feedback has been that it's helpful."

___

Follow AP's complete coverage of the Hawaii volcano here: https://apnews.com/tag/Kilauea

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.