Tulsa Master Gardeners Garden Tour Tickets On Sale Now

By: Dee Duren, NewsOn6.com
Master Gardener Diane Hambrick made a low maintenance, low water or xeriscape garden. Master Gardener Diane Hambrick made a low maintenance, low water or xeriscape garden.
Photos from showcased homes in the garden tour. Photos from showcased homes in the garden tour.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

It's a garden tour unlike any other. The Tulsa Master Gardeners Garden Tour is planned for June 9-10, with five homes showcased. The tour gives locals a chance to see some of the city's most beautiful backyards - and get tips on how to make their own yards bloom.

"A gardener can come in and have the whole yard explained to them," said Tulsa Master Gardener Diane Hambrick.

Master gardeners from the OSU Extension office will be staged at each home on the tour. They'll have handouts and be ready to answer your questions - whether they're about general gardening or how to get the features in the tour homes to work for you.

This year's yards in mostly in midtown Tulsa, Hambrick said. One of the featured homes is her own, which is in south Tulsa.

Her father built the home 50 years ago and designed the garden. There's a 45-year-old fig tree and a grapevine which originated in Lebanon. The family brought the grapevine with them when they emigrated from that country in 1908.

Learn More About The Tulsa Master Gardener Garden Tour

One of the landscapes Hambrick has designed is a xeriscape garden with low maintenance plants that thrive without much water. The master gardener said the plants work in an area she's had trouble cultivating in the past.

"I was tired of fighting the elements or grass not growing well and the beds burning up, so I decided to go with it," said Tulsa Master Gardener Diane Hambrick. "I planted sun-loving plants that will work in that place."

When you buy your ticket to the "Master Landscapes" garden tour, you'll get a list of the addresses to explore at your leisure. Tour hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 9 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 10.

Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 the day of the tour. 

Purchase them online or at the OSU Extension Office at the Tulsa County Fairgrounds, 4116 E. 15th Street. 

