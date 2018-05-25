One Motorcyclist Killed, One Injured In Broken Arrow Crash - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

One Motorcyclist Killed, One Injured In Broken Arrow Crash

BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision that involved another motorcycle overnight Friday in Broken Arrow. The crash took place around 2:19 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Waco Street, according to Officer James Koch.

Koch said the two riders were westbound on Waco and may have collided with each other. There is physical evidence that one of the motorcycles struck a curb, he said.

When police got to the wreck, they said there were two men lying in the roadway. One had a severe leg injury and the other was dead.

The two men knew each other, according to police.

"The collision is still under investigation by the Broken Arrow Traffic Specialist Unit.  It is unknown at this time whether speed and/or intoxicants were a factor in the collision," Koch said in a news release.

