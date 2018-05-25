Police: Man detained in Portland, Oregon hit-and-run - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Police: Man detained in Portland, Oregon hit-and-run

Posted: Updated:
(AP Photo/Don Ryan). Clothing is strewn on the sidewalk at the scene where pedestrians were hit by a motorists in Portland, Ore., Friday, May 25, 2018. Authorities say paramedics tended to "multiple patients" after a hit-and-run driver struck pedestria... (AP Photo/Don Ryan). Clothing is strewn on the sidewalk at the scene where pedestrians were hit by a motorists in Portland, Ore., Friday, May 25, 2018. Authorities say paramedics tended to "multiple patients" after a hit-and-run driver struck pedestria...
(AP Photo/Don Ryan). CORRECTS TO MOTORIST-Clothing is strewn on the sidewalk at a scene where pedestrians were hit by a motorist in Portland, Ore., Friday, May 25, 2018. Police say three women have been injured in a hit-and-run crash near Portland Stat... (AP Photo/Don Ryan). CORRECTS TO MOTORIST-Clothing is strewn on the sidewalk at a scene where pedestrians were hit by a motorist in Portland, Ore., Friday, May 25, 2018. Police say three women have been injured in a hit-and-run crash near Portland Stat...
(AP Photo/Don Ryan). A police officer puts up police tape at a scene where pedestrians were hit by a motorist in Portland, Ore., Friday, May 25, 2018. Police say three women have been injured in a hit-and-run crash near Portland State University. (AP Photo/Don Ryan). A police officer puts up police tape at a scene where pedestrians were hit by a motorist in Portland, Ore., Friday, May 25, 2018. Police say three women have been injured in a hit-and-run crash near Portland State University.
(AP Photo/Don Ryan). Officials gather at the scene where pedestrians were hit by a motorist in Portland, Ore., Friday, May 25, 2018. Police say three women have been injured in a hit-and-run crash near Portland State University. (AP Photo/Don Ryan). Officials gather at the scene where pedestrians were hit by a motorist in Portland, Ore., Friday, May 25, 2018. Police say three women have been injured in a hit-and-run crash near Portland State University.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Space station accepts special delivery from Virginia

    Space station accepts special delivery from Virginia

    Friday, May 25 2018 5:47 PM EDT2018-05-25 21:47:40 GMT
    The International Space Station has accepted delivery of more than 7,000 pounds of supplies from Virginia.More >>
    The International Space Station has accepted delivery of more than 7,000 pounds of supplies from Virginia.More >>

  • Hawaii school cleans, but ash still coats desks, floors

    Hawaii school cleans, but ash still coats desks, floors

    Friday, May 25 2018 5:47 PM EDT2018-05-25 21:47:32 GMT
    (George F. Lee/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP). In this May 23, 2018 photo, lava erupts in the air in Leilani Estates area near Pahoa, Hawaii. The Kilauea volcano has opened more than 20 vents in the ground that have released lava, sulfur dioxide and ...(George F. Lee/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP). In this May 23, 2018 photo, lava erupts in the air in Leilani Estates area near Pahoa, Hawaii. The Kilauea volcano has opened more than 20 vents in the ground that have released lava, sulfur dioxide and ...
    Authorities say an eruption at the summit of a volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has sent an ash cloud about 10,000 feet into the air.More >>
    Authorities say an eruption at the summit of a volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has sent an ash cloud about 10,000 feet into the air.More >>

  • Gut check: Swallowed capsule could spot trouble, send alert

    Gut check: Swallowed capsule could spot trouble, send alert

    Friday, May 25 2018 5:46 PM EDT2018-05-25 21:46:49 GMT
    (Lillie Paquette/MIT School of Engineering via AP). This undated photo provided by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology School of Engineering in May 2018 shows a capsule packed with electronics and genetically engineered living cells in Cambridge,...(Lillie Paquette/MIT School of Engineering via AP). This undated photo provided by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology School of Engineering in May 2018 shows a capsule packed with electronics and genetically engineered living cells in Cambridge,...
    Scientists develop a swallowed capsule that might someday be used to spot health problems from inside the gut.More >>
    Scientists develop a swallowed capsule that might someday be used to spot health problems from inside the gut.More >>
    •   

By GILLIAN FLACCUS and STEVEN DUBOIS
Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A hit-and-run driver struck three women walking on a sidewalk in downtown Portland, seriously injuring two of them, and police said Friday they had taken a man into custody within hours of the incident.

Someone called 911 after spotting a blue sport utility vehicle that matched the description of the car that struck the women near a light-rail station by the Portland State University campus, said Portland police Sgt. Pete Simpson.

Police have not yet determined a motive and know little about the man, Simpson said. Authorities are getting a search warrant so they can seize the car as evidence, he said, and have yet to rule out factors such as intoxication, mental health problems or a medical incident.

A witness, Christopher Bond, said he was standing on the sidewalk when he saw a newer SUV hit at least two women. He estimated it was traveling about 45 mph (72 kph).

Bond said he turned to help, and the driver "gunned it," nearly hitting him.

Another witness, Kat Caputo, was talking to a friend by a light-rail station when she heard a commotion and turned around. She saw two women lying on the sidewalk and another leaning against a brick wall. Others were shouting that a car had jumped the curb, struck the women and sped away.

One of the women appeared to have serious back injuries, she said.

"I'm still kind of in shock. If I were two minutes later, that would have been me, or if I had just walked that normal route, that would have been me," she said. "A lot of people were crying."

Police cordoned off several blocks around the scene. A green sweater, a pair of sneakers, a pink slipper and one black bike glove lay scattered on the sidewalk near a small splash of blood.

____

Associated Press photographer Don Ryan contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.