Owasso Police: Three Arrested For Burglary

A Tulsa man arrested following a chase in a stolen pickup early Friday ends up in jail. Officers tried to stop a gray Toyota truck in the 6000 block of East Archer, but the driver, identified as 44-year-old Timothy Verner, instead sped off eventually jumping out while the truck was still moving.More >>
A Tulsa man arrested following a chase in a stolen pickup early Friday ends up in jail. Officers tried to stop a gray Toyota truck in the 6000 block of East Archer, but the driver, identified as 44-year-old Timothy Verner, instead sped off eventually jumping out while the truck was still moving.More >>
Police say they've arrested two teens responsible for several carjackings in Tulsa. Officers arrested the two 16-year-old boys from Broken Arrow Thursday after responding to a shots fired call on North Louisville.More >>
Police say they've arrested two teens responsible for several carjackings in Tulsa. Officers arrested the two 16-year-old boys from Broken Arrow Thursday after responding to a shots fired call on North Louisville.More >>
Tulsa police are responding to a home near 51st and Peoria. Police said they are investigating the discovery of a body at the home.More >>
Tulsa police are responding to a home near 51st and Peoria. Police said they are investigating the discovery of a body at the home.More >>
Two men stopped a shooter after he shoot three people at a restaurant on Lake Hefner, police said Friday.More >>
Two men stopped a shooter after he shoot three people at a restaurant on Lake Hefner, police said Friday.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!
Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.
What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.
Looking for a website you heard mentioned on