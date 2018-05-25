Former Norman Pastor Charged With 2 Counts Of Lewd Acts To A Child

A former Norman pastor is now facing child sex crime charges.

According to court documents, 77-year-old Phillip Paul Ratliff has been charged with two felony counts of Lewd or Indecent Acts To A Child Under 16.

Earlier this week, Norman Police said it was reported that Ratliff was in possession of child pornography and believed to have molested a juvenile girl at his home. He was arrested at his home and booked into the Cleveland County Jail.

Court documents state, the juvenile victim was interviewed and told police when she was between the ages of 3 and 5 years old, Ratliff sexually assaulted her, and she saw images with toddlers also being sexually assaulted, showing their genitals.

According to officials, both assaults took place in the month of November in 2013 and 2015.

Ratliff was the former pastor of Alameda Baptist Church.