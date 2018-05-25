Floral Haven Honoring Veterans With Nearly 4,000 Flags

Thousands of flags are flying across Green Country to honor fallen veterans this Memorial Day.

Floral Haven Funeral Home is hosting its 46th Annual Avenue of Flags this weekend.

Organizers said nearly 4,000 are flying this year.

Each flag has been used to drape over the casket of a veteran and is donated back by the veteran's family.

Tulsa ROTC students went out to help raise the flags.

"We're here to thank the veterans for service to our country and for the freedom that they gave us," said students Amy Hampton and Rachel Janes.

Ceremonies continue into the weekend starting at 10:00 Saturday morning and again on Monday until 5:00 p.m.